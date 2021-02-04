City of Tampa misses out on a Super Bowl windfall but is making the most of it

Super Bowls are supposed to be major economic drivers, and they only come around about once a decade. This year marks the fifth time that Tampa has hosted the Super Bowl, and the third time that the week was significantly affected by events far outside anyone’s control.

In 1991, the game was almost canceled and the week’s events were subdued when the Persian Gulf War broke out just days before kickoff. In 2009, Tampa hosted the game amid the country’s worst recession in 80 years. Now in 2021, it’s a once-in-a-century pandemic.

But the organizers are doing their best to avoid turning Super Bowl LV into a big Pity Party.

“I think this is a Super Bowl when our community needs it most,” said Rob Higgins, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee. “Honestly, the glass is not half-empty here. It’s three-quarters full at a time when our community is very thirsty. The timing of this is truly phenomenal, and we’re pumped.”

This year is a shell of a typical Super Bowl Week. The Chiefs hotel is empty, as the team isn’t arriving until 4 p.m. Saturday, and is leaving shortly after the game. The NFC hotel is empty, too, because the Buccaneers are sleeping at home. Only a third of Raymond James Stadium will be occupied by fans on game day (about 25,000 of 75,000).

All of the major corporate parties — DirecTV, Maxim, Rolling Stone, and so on — have been canceled, with event planners instead focusing on major blowouts at next year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The NFL canceled the Commissioner’s Party and the NFL Honors award show, its two premier non-football events of the week.

Radio Row may as well be Desolation Row, with the annual bonanza of media personalities and random celebrities reduced to about a dozen shows or podcasts (mostly from Kansas City and Tampa Bay) spread out sparsely across a gigantic convention center ballroom.

The Super Bowl media center — shown on Sunday — was sparsely populated, with socially spaced tables. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

And the tourist economy has been crushed — mostly by the pandemic, of course, but also by the fact that the home team is playing in the game. While American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both added flights from Kansas City to Tampa this week, there is no NFC fan base coming down to spend money.

The Tampa Bay Times estimated that hotel occupancy for the week, which usually runs 80-90 percent for a Super Bowl, would be only 50 percent. Tampa’s famous gentlemen’s clubs are expecting crowds and are inviting customers to watch the game at their establishments, but as Joe Redner, owner of Mons Venus, told the Associated Press, “It’s not going to be like anything it was.”

But that’s not to say that Super Bowl Week is completely dead; this is Florida, after all. Mask-wearing is optional outside of the NFL sphere, and many of the locals take full advantage of their personal freedom.

Restaurants were crowded Wednesday night, indoors and outdoors, and diners were serenaded with live music. The official parties were canceled for this weekend, but there will be plenty of invite-only and unofficial parties.

Having the Buccaneers playing has brought more excitement to the area and should bring more locals out to celebrate.

While airport traffic and hotel occupancy will be significantly down, Higgins said that Tampa International will have double the traffic as in recent months, and that hotel occupancy will be at its highest levels since the start of the pandemic almost a year ago.

“There will be naysayers out there that focus on events that may not be happening or hotel visitor room nights that may not be happening,” Higgins said. “But for us, this is about a Super Bowl at a time when we could really use it. That’s why it’s really shaped up to be the most important Super Bowl of the five that we’ve had.”

The NFL and the host committee are straddling a fine line — trying to promote the Super Bowl and tourism in the area while also encouraging a safe environment that won’t make this a super-spreading event.

The NFL Experience, the league’s “interactive football theme park,” is happening this year, and it’s free of charge for the first time. But instead of being held in the indoor convention center, it is outdoors and spaced out over 3 miles along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Masks are required at all NFL-sanctioned events, and attendees must download an app and take a health screening before entering, as well.

“We’ve got a lot of great parks in between where we can limit capacity and we can socially distance people,” Higgins said. “Masks are mandatory, and we’ll have fan managers roaming throughout to encourage everyone to do their part.”

But the NFL-sanctioned events will be dwarfed in numbers by the nonsanctioned events. And city officials aren’t going to be the Mask Police.

“We’re not looking at this from an enforcement viewpoint, but from an encouragement viewpoint,” Tampa’s mayor, Jane Castor, said in a news conference.

The NFL hopes that this will be the only Super Bowl affected by the pandemic. It’s just Tampa’s luck that it got hit by a force majeure. This Super Bowl originally was going to be in Los Angeles, but stadium construction delays set LA back a year, and the NFL gave the opening to Tampa. The next available Super Bowls are in 2024 and 2026, and Tampa is just one of many cities waiting in line for another turn.

But a pandemic Super Bowl is better than no Super Bowl, and organizers are grateful to have an event that puts Tampa on a world stage and gives the local economy a small but significant boost.

“To have the Super Bowl coming in right now and making a difference is absolutely fantastic and could not be more appreciated,” Higgins said. “I know Super Bowls have had a lot of glitz and glam, but when you look at what’s happening with this Super Bowl and how meaningful it is, it’s something we just could not be more honored to be a part of.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.