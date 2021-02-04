COVID case cancels play at Aussie Open tuneups

All competition at six Australian Open tuneup events scheduled for Thursday was called off after a worker at one of the tournaments’ Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19. Players preparing for the year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament, which is supposed to begin Monday, must isolate at their hotels until they test negative for the illness caused by the coronavirus. Hours before the announcement of the positive test, Serena Williams beat Tsvetana Pironkova , 6-1, 6-4, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Yarra River Classic. She’s still on track for a semifinal match against top-ranked Ash Barty, who beat Marie Bouzkova , 6-0, 4-6, 6-3. Defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin fended off fellow American Jessica Pegula , 5-7, 7-5, 6-2, in a spirited comeback. At the Gippsland Trophy, US Open champion Naomi Ozaka and second-ranked Simona Halep advanced …Top 30 tennis player Dayana Yastremska’s latest appeal in her doping case was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, meaning she is still ineligible to return to competition. Yastremska traveled to Australia after being provisionally banned, hoping to be allowed to play in the Australian Open.

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson’s collapse during a game nearly two months ago was not related to a positive COVID-19 test, his family said. University of Florida Health physicians consulted with other local and national experts who reviewed the relevant imaging and testing related to this case, and Johnson’s family said: “The unanimous conclusion of all experts is that Keyontae’s medical emergency was not related to or a result of a previous or current Covid diagnosis.” The family did not say what doctors believe caused Johnson to crumple to the court at Florida State on Dec. 12. Johnson spent 10 days in hospital after his collapse and was released in time to spend Christmas with his family and then be on hand for Florida’s first practice following a two-week hiatus.

NBA

Players all clear

No additional players tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, the league said, after nearly two dozen games had to be called off in the past month because of virus-related issues. That continued a good two-week trend: After 27 players were positive in results released between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, only one player has been positive since.

Hockey

NHL COVID-19 list grows

Five Minnesota players were added to NHL’s COVID-19 liar, making it six for the Wild. Colorado, which most recently played Minnesota, had one player added. Four more New Jersey players appeared on the list to get to 17. Buffalo, which played the Devils last weekend, has two more players on it and is up to four. The Devils had games postponed through Saturday and the Sabres through Monday … Carolina Hurricanes’ goaltender Petr Mrazek is recovering from surgery on his right thumb. He was knocked out of Saturday’s win against Dallas and hasn’t played since. The Hurricanes said a timetable for his return will be determined …The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association will play a game on its “Dream Gap Tour” at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28 . It will be the first professional women’s hockey game at the storied arena in New York City … St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong will be the GM for the Canadian men’s team if NHL players participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Baseball

Twins to bring back Cruz

The Minnesota Twins are bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz on a one-year, $13 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The agreement was reached late Tuesday and confirmed by the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending completion of a physical exam. To bolster their bullpen, the Twins added righthander Alex Colomé …The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with veteran relief pitcher Joakim Soria, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the AP … Free agent catcher Josh Phegley is retiring after eight major league seasons, a week shy of his 33rd birthday. Phegley played in 11 games for the Chicago Cubs last season and went 1 for 16 (.063) at the plate with one homer and two RBIs. Selected by the White Sox with the 38th overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft, Phegley has a .225 batting average with 35 homers and 162 RBIs for the White Sox (2013-14), Oakland (2015-19) and the Cubs … Alex Avila finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the Washington Nationals, who are expected to use him as the primary backup to starting catcher Yan Gomes … Veteran lefthander Francisco Liriano agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays that includes an invitation to spring training, a person familiar with the deal told the AP. Liriano, an All-Star as a rookie with Minnesota in 2006, is 112-114 with a 4.15 ERA in 300 starts and 119 relief outings over 14 major league seasons with the Twins, White Sox, Pirates, Blue Jays, Astros and Tigers … The San Diego Padres promoted general manager A.J. Preller to president of baseball operations and extended his contract through the 2026 season. The Padres also promoted Erik Greupner from president of business operations to CEO and extended his contract through 2026. The promotions were announced Tuesday.

NFL

Schottenheimer in hospice

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday because of complications from Alzheimer’s disease, his family said in a statement to ESPN. He is listed in stable condition. Schottenheimer, 77, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 … Saquon Barkley says his surgically repaired knee is doing well, though the New York Giants star running back won’t set a target date for his return. Barkley, the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, tore his right ACL in Week 2 and missed the rest of the 2020 season. Most players return from ACL injuries after around 10 months or fewer, so Barkley should be ready for Week 1 unless he suffers a setback … Atlanta Falcons executive Steve Cannon is the recipient of the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. Now in its 10th year, the award recognizes exceptional efforts to honor and support members of the military community … Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said that 2020 is the third consecutive year when the NFL has had a reduction in concussions, or about 25 percent down from previous years.

Soccer

Liverpool still struggling at home

After going 68 Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield, Liverpool has slumped to back-to-back losses at its home stadium that was its impenetrable stronghold for nearly four years. The latest defeat — to lowly Brighton — left the English Premier League champions’ title defense on the brink of collapse. Just like against Burnley two weeks ago, Liverpool was beaten, 1-0, by a team battling to avoid relegation. Jurgen Klopp’s team dropped seven points behind leader Manchester City, which has a game in hand and is on a nine-match winning streak … US forward Timothy Weah and Canada striker Jonathan David both scored as Lille won 3-0 at Bordeaux to stay top of the French league ahead of Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain … Alassane Plea sent Borussia Mönchengladbach into the quarterfinals of the German Cup by securing a 2-1 win over Stuttgart in Berlin, with Leipzig and Wolfsburg also advancing …Veteran forward Sydney Leroux signed a three-year max deal with the Orlando Pride, the National Women’s Soccer League team she’s been with since 2018.The contract has an option for an additional year.

Olympics

Boycott called for Winter Games

A coalition of 180 rights groups called for a boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics tied to reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China. The games are to open in one year, on Feb. 4, 2022, and are set to go forward despite the pandemic. The coalition is composed of groups representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongolians, residents of Hong Kong and others.































