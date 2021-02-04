David Pastrnak notches hat trick, Patrice Bergeron overtime goal caps another Bruins comeback victory

After falling into a 3-1 deficit early in the third period, the Bruins raliled by back to tie on a pair of Pastrnak goals — his second and third of the night.

Patrice Bergeron’s power-play goal 31 seconds into overtime, with an assist from David Pastrnak, lifted the Bruins to 4-3 OT win Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

With the Bruins down two goals late in the third, Pastrnak scored his second of the night, only 10 seconds into what was only Boston’s second power play of the night.

Pastrnak finished off near the left post, fed in front by Bergeron after linemate Nick Ritchie tapped a short pass into the middle for Bergeron to make the relay. The Flyers lead was down to 3-2.

It was the third consecutive time they erased a multiple goal deficit in the third period.

The Flyers began to pull away early in the third period, Jakub Voracek breaking a 1-1 tie with his easy pot at the right post after a slick dish by defenseman Travis Sanheim at 1:03.

Familiar ground for the Bruins, trailing in the third period, just like their previous two games vs. the Caps.

The deficit grew to two goals with only 11:19 to go in the third when ex-BU winger Joel Farabee finished off with a bomb from the right circle after the Flyers broke out on a 2-on-1 break vs. Jakub Zboril. Farabee, who had a hat trick in the Flyers’ previous game, connected for his sixth of the season.

Much like the their two games in Washington, the Bruins came out with throttle open wide, consistently pinning the Flyers in their own end in the first 20 minutes.

And right off the hop, only 12 seconds after the opening faceoff, Pastrnak connected for the 1-0 lead, after a speedy, clever rush down the left side triggered by a Charlie McAvoy feed. Pastrnak first slipped by Shayne Gostisbehere on the wing, cut to the front, and watched his pass intended for a charging Bergeron deflect in off the stick blade of Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov.

In two nights in DC, despite their early charge, the Bruins each time fell behind by 3-0. Finally, they were playing with a goal in their pockets.

The Flyers needed until 15:29 of the second period to tie it, with Boston’s own Kevin Hayes ripping home a one-timer off of Sanheim’s cross slot feed. Before scooting over to the right faceoff circle, a Hayes hack broke McAvoy’s stick, which facilitated in Sanheim making the feed to the opposite wing. The hulking Hayes ripped it by Tuukka Rask’s glove for his sixth goal of the season.

The Bruins fired 41 times in the first two periods, and 21 of them made it to Carter Hart’s net. The Flyers landed 19 on Rask, while 19 others were either blocked or missed.

For all of the Bruins’ early energy, which included allowing the Flyers but one shot attempt in the opening eight minutes in the first, they simply couldn’t distance themselves for the Flyers — a club they beat in recent back-to-back games (5-4 and 6-1) at TD Garden.

Both clubs landed some decent shots in the first two period, but for the most part they were one-and-done attempts.

It took until just after midway through the second period for the first penalty to be whistled — a holding violation on Anton Blidh, playing in his first game of the season for the Bruins.

The best scoring bid of the Philly power play came at 11:50, after a pickpocketing Sean Kuraly stole the puck from Kevin Hayes near mid-ice and came roaring down the slot for a breakaway attempt. Hart, tracking Kuraly all the way, flashed his left pad to preserve what was then a one-goal deficit. Only four minutes later, Hayes potted the equalizer for the Broad Streeters.

Through two periods, Pastrnak and Bergeron each fired six shot attempts, matched by Gostisbehere by the Flyers.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.