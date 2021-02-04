fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: Boston Latin’s Jake Harrison headlines Players of the Week

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated February 4, 2021, 29 minutes ago
Boston Latin's Jake Harrison (12) is always making plays, whether he is on offense, or deflecting a pass on D.
Boston Latin's Jake Harrison (12) is always making plays, whether he is on offense, or deflecting a pass on D.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Players of the Week

Top performances from EMass boys’ basketball players in the past week:

Mekhi Dedrick, Boston English — The Boston City League started play Friday and the prolific 5-foot-10 junior point guard picked up where he left off last winter, averaging 34 points per game across a two-game split against Brighton.

Jake Harrison, Boston Latin — The versatile senior forward flirted with a triple-double in Friday’s 58-43 Dual County League win over Bedford, recording 18 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 blocks before compiling a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double in Wednesday’s 66-42 win over Wayland.

Ryan Mela, Natick — The 6-foot-5 sophomore forward averaged 22.3 points and 10.3 rebounds across three Bay State Conference contests, including a 30-point, 16-rebound performance in Thursday’s win over Newton North.

Advertisement

Daithi Quinn, North Quincy — The forward continued his impressive freshman campaign for the Raiders (6-3), posting 16 points and eight rebounds in Friday’s 47-37 win over Hanover and 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 steals in a 62-52 overtime win over Pembroke on Tuesday.

Patrick White, Apponequet — The 6-foot-5 junior wing averaged 19 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5 assists in wins over Wareham, Fairhaven, and Dighton-Rehoboth, helping the Lakers (7-2) secure the top seed in the upcoming South Coast Conference tournament.

MATT DOHERTY

Boston Globe video