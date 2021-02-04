EMass boys’ basketball: Boston Latin’s Jake Harrison headlines Players of the Week

Mekhi Dedrick, Boston English — The Boston City League started play Friday and the prolific 5-foot-10 junior point guard picked up where he left off last winter, averaging 34 points per game across a two-game split against Brighton.

Top performances from EMass boys’ basketball players in the past week:

Jake Harrison, Boston Latin — The versatile senior forward flirted with a triple-double in Friday’s 58-43 Dual County League win over Bedford, recording 18 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 blocks before compiling a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double in Wednesday’s 66-42 win over Wayland.

Ryan Mela, Natick — The 6-foot-5 sophomore forward averaged 22.3 points and 10.3 rebounds across three Bay State Conference contests, including a 30-point, 16-rebound performance in Thursday’s win over Newton North.

Daithi Quinn, North Quincy — The forward continued his impressive freshman campaign for the Raiders (6-3), posting 16 points and eight rebounds in Friday’s 47-37 win over Hanover and 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 steals in a 62-52 overtime win over Pembroke on Tuesday.

Patrick White, Apponequet — The 6-foot-5 junior wing averaged 19 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5 assists in wins over Wareham, Fairhaven, and Dighton-Rehoboth, helping the Lakers (7-2) secure the top seed in the upcoming South Coast Conference tournament.

MATT DOHERTY