To those who have seen them play basketball, it’s evident Malden Catholic’s Tony Felder Jr. and BC High’s Mike Loughnane grew up around the game

Chapman, a former star point guard at BC High, was named to the 2003 Globe Super Team his senior year. The founder of Boston Spartans AAU Club and a three-year coach at Pine Manor College, he’s seen it all as a coach, and a player — including heated battles with his cousin, Antonio Chapman , when he starred at Charlestown.

A couple of years ago, when he had just removed his walking boot following an Achilles’ tear, Joe Chapman was still able to give his stepson, Malden Catholic point guard Tony Felder Jr. , a few lessons on the basketball court.

Tony Felder Jr. (10) has been a catalyst in a 3-1 start for Malden Catholic, including scoring 16 of his game-high 24 points in the third quarter of the Lancers' 60-50 Catholic Conference win over Xaverian on Jan. 214.

Since Felder Jr. was 11 years old, Chapman has been his personal trainer, and his nemesis in heated games of one-on-one.

Advertisement

“When I was real little he used to goaltend my shot on the mini hoop, just to beat me,” said Felder Jr., a returning Catholic Conference All-Star who has been offered by UMass Amherst.

“It made me so angry. When I got older, he would get me with all these shot fakes, step-backs, and old fashioned finishes off the glass. It was always a battle, and it’s still a battle to this day. He taught me to hate losing.”

While Felder Jr. claims he started beating his 36-year-old stepfather routinely in recent years, Chapman counters that his stepson has only won about 30 percent of their last 100 meetings. Every win equates to bragging rights in Alicia Felder’s Quincy home, where Felder Jr. lives when he’s not staying with his dad in Brockton.

The 5-foot-9 junior has been channeling that competitive energy onto the court while leading MC to a 3-1 start. While the Lancers showdown with BC High has been twice postponed due to coronavirus protocols, Felder Jr. hopes to earn his first career win over Chapman’s alma mater sometime this winter.

Advertisement

“I tell him all the time that my record [in high school] is 10 times better than [his],” said Chapman. “Hopefully this year, when he finally gets that win against BC High, he can rub it in my face.”

Bill Loughnane, a former Northeastern point guard and longtime South Boston boys’ basketball coach, took over as coach at BC High in 2004, the year after Chapman graduated. That February, his youngest son, Mike, was born, and he has watched the latest Loughnane flourish into a top prospect who led the Eagles to the Division 1 South semifinals last year, while averaging 21.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.

Growing up in Quincy, Mike played one-on-one against his older brothers, Jack and Alex, former BC High guards who are six and eight years older. He also learned to hate losing through those trials, and said he was close to quitting; his brothers wouldn’t let him.

Bill Loughnane rarely ran his youngest son through any drills, but marveled at his intrinsic motivation.

“[Mike] was basically self taught,” said Loughnane. “He would do a lot of research on his own about techniques, jumpers. Now he’s very regimented. His phone has alarms on it for when he plans to do homework, go lift, or go shoot. He’s stayed very disciplined and I think he enjoys the process.”

At first, Mike said it was difficult playing for his father. The 6-foot-3 sophomore point guard has many physical gifts, but struggled to establish a leadership role as the coach’s son.

Advertisement

“[Loughane’s] hard on everyone, but it seems like he was especially hard on me. You have to be that way in that position,” said Mike. “But over time, I was able to learn from Jack, who had just gone through the same thing. He talked to me about being an extension of the coach so we can get his message across even more.”

With BC High on pause for a third time this season due to coronavirus cases in the Eagles community, Mike’s workout regiment has become even more vital. He runs at least six miles a week and secures court time at the Quincy YMCA to keep his shot sharp.

Malden Catholic’s new coach John Walsh has expressed frustration regarding COVID protocols, which have left the Lancers shorthanded at times this season.

But when MC takes the court, Felder Jr. has never failed to put on a show. He dropped 33 points in an 83-55 win over St. John’s (Shrewsbury) to open the season and scored 16 points during a huge third quarter in a 60-50 win over Xaverian on Jan. 24.

During the offseason, Felder Jr. plays for his stepdad on the Spartans, along with fellow Lancers Kingsley Breen, Keyonte Beals, and Nahkeem Singleton. With Connecticut super prospect Donovan Clingan on his squad, Felder Jr. is often in the spotlight, and he’s routinely held his own against the top guards on the AAU circuit.

“You can definitely tell [Felder Jr.] has been brought up by a coach,” said Walsh. “He’s a leader, he knows what everyone is supposed to do on the court at all times. He leads by example, he’s vocal when he needs to be, and you can tell he grew up around the game his whole life.”

Advertisement

Mike Loughnane (4), pictured bumping fists with referee Bill Joyce (left) before the start of a game against Catholic Memorial, has learned to adjust to the dynamic of running the point for his fathers' coached-BC High team. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Courtside chatter

▪ Georgetown was off to the best start in program history, sporting a 5-0 record in the Cape Ann League when its season was canceled on Jan. 19 because of positive COVID-19 cases within the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams. The Royals’ final game came four days prior, a 62-54 win over rival Manchester-Essex, in which the lone senior Justin Murphy (14.3 points per game) poured in 25 points on six 3-pointers.

With an undefeated record, Georgetown felt a CAL Baker Division title and a deep run in the league’s postseason tournament was within reach this winter.

“It’s wicked tough and they were really disappointed,” said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty. “I thought Justin was on pace to become Cape Ann Player of the Year. Seeing the rest of the league play now, night in and night out, it’s tough. But there’s nothing we can do about it.”

The Royals had been building toward this season, Keilty’s fourth as head coach. In 2019, Georgetown rattled off five consecutive wins to end the season and qualify for the D4 North tournament at 10-10. And last season, the Royals bounced from an 0-5 start and won 10 of their final 15 games en route to a D4 North semifinal appearance.

Advertisement

“We were playing really good ball at the end of last year and that really sparked us into this offseason and this year,” said Keilty, a 2005 Georgetown High grad and former basketball captain. “We had our core group back and we thought we’d have a really good team this year.”

Even with Murphy graduating this spring, Keilty believes next year’s team has a chance to compete for a D4 state title, returning promising juniors Harrison Lien and Jack Lucido.

▪ On the other side of the Cape Ann League, Newburyport clinched the Kinney Division title for the third consecutive season with a 63-48 win over Triton Wednesday night. Led by senior guard Jacob Robertson (17 ppg), the Clippers are 8-0 . . . After erupting for 42 points and 15 rebounds last Wednesday in a triple-overtime win over Burlington, Wakefield senior Brett Okundaye recorded 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 steals in a 78-61 win over Wilmington Wednesday.

Correspondent Matt Doherty also contributed.