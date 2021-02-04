Jamel Shaheed’s clutch foul shooting helps Brighton boys’ basketball clinch win over Boston English

“We just really wanted to get the ball out of [Dedrick’s] hands,” said Brighton coach Kurtis Martin. “I think ultimately we had a few more games that are more talented, and we were able to pull this out thanks to our experience.”

Dedrick was held scoreless in the first quarter, but still finished with a game-high 31 points. Brighton (1-1) was able to reduce the junior guard’s efficiency, though, by playing a mixture of zone, press man-to-man, and employing a box-and-one on Dedrick.

After giving up 37 points to English star Mekhi Dedrick in a narrow loss Friday night, the Brighton boys’ basketball team came back with renewed defensive vigor and outlasted visiting English, 58-51, in a Boston City League affair Wednesday night.

With Dedrick locked up, Nydjeem Vatel (15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) paced English (1-1) early on. Dedrick found his groove with 11 points in the second quarter and Brighton clung to a 25-22 lead by halftime.

“It’s tough for [Dedrick] when every night he’s going to see two or three guys on him,” said English coach Eric McKoy. “He’s doing his best out there of maintaining focus, but I know he gets frustrated. He needs to start believing more in his teammates and other guys have to have confidence to knock down shots.”

The Bengals started to separate early in the fourth and used a 13-4 run to make it a 55-44 game. Senior forward Emarii Ward (11 points, 9 rebounds) was instrumental during that burst and senior guard Jamel Shaheed (24 points) helped close it out with clutch free throw shooting.

With only one practice under their belt between those two games, the Bengals were far from a polished product. Martin expressed gratitude that his program is able to get back in action after a long layoff, but the way his voice boomed across an empty, intimate gym that is usually packed with fans, Brighton’s home opener seemed to resemble another practice.

“I’m still as hard on them as if we’ve been practicing, but we have to get a lot of stuff in order,” said Martin. “I’m literally trying to put them in places on the court in the middle of a game. We need to do a little less going forward in terms of set plays and just figure out how to get better.”