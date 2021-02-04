Kings hand Celtics their first loss of West Coast road trip and other observations

Boston split the first two games of this five-game West Coast trip with the three most difficult games upcoming — against the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Utah Jazz. So the Celtics could have used a win against a surging Sacramento squad, but they looked tired in stretches and it resulted in fouling and missed opportunities.

The Celtics had their chances Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, building an 11-point lead in the third quarter and a 5-point lead with seven minutes left, but fell into their perpetual habit of committing silly fouls and were unable to get defensive stops, resulting in a 116-111 loss at Golden1 Center.

SACRAMENTO — The Celtics turned what appeared to be a promising road trip 24 hours ago into a potentially bumpy one with another uneven and frustrating performance.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 27 points but missed a tying 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left and missed 8 of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown added 21 points, but he missed 11 of his 18 shots. And the point guard duo of Tremont Waters and Jeff Teague combined for 10 points on 2-for-14 shooting.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Brown said. “We’ve played better in spots. Right now, we’re 11-9, but we have a lot of room to improve.”

De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting, including a pair of key buckets in the final 1:40, to go along with 11 assists. Harrison Barnes had 24 points, while Tyrese Haliburton added 21 off the bench.

“They’re a good team,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of the Kings. “They have a lot of weapons.”

Some observations from the game:

▪ Brad Stevens opted for Jeff Teague to start with Kemba Walker (rest) and Marcus Smart (calf) out. The assignment was difficult in De’Aaron Fox, an emerging star who is also one of the fastest players in the league. Teague, at age 32, was once a speedy player but has, perhaps, lost a step. But he held his own against Fox in the early going as neither player scored a bucket in their opening minutes.

▪ Tremont Waters replaced Teague as the team’s only backup point guard. Waters doesn’t play much but Stevens said he wasn’t concerned about rust or the second-year guard not being ready for the big moment. Waters missed his first two field goal attempts and the Celtics struggled to score with him on the floor until Jayson Tatum ended the first quarter with a bucket. Waters finished the first half 0-for-5 shooting with three assists. His biggest liability so far in the NBA has been his shooting. Waters entered Wednesday 5-for-17 from the field this season and 7-for-32 career from the 3-point line.

▪ Tristan Thompson has been stellar offensively in the past few games. He followed his 13-point performance (hitting all five field goals) with 11 first-half points on 4-of-5 shooting. Thompson has been more aggressive at the time and has drawn his share of fouls.

Thompson, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, departed late in the third and wound up sitting out the rest of the game.

“They were small most of that time,” Stevens said, explaining his decision. “I thought Rob was playing well in that stint and was giving us a lot. They were spreading us out more, so it was a decision to go back to [Daniel] Theis. I thought the double-big lineup, when they were double-big, was very effective tonight.”

▪ Stevens has toyed with his lineups and it appeared rookie Aaron Nesmith had earned some minutes but he did not play Tuesday against Golden State and sat for the first half against Sacramento. Nesmith and Tacko Fall were the other players not to play in the first half as the Celtics were missing three rotation players.

▪ Jayson Tatum appeared on his way to a strong game but struggled from the 3-point arc, missing all five of his attempts in the first half. He finished 2-for-10 from 3-point range.

▪ Robert Williams continues to earn himself minutes with an impactful first half with 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal. Williams has been looking more comfortable on the floor of late and making a bid for more minutes in the double-big line.

Gary Washburn