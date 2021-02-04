For Mike Breen, opportunity to coach his daughter and Norwell girls’ hockey is ‘the best of both worlds’

After 254 wins, five sectional crowns and a state title in 2007 over 18 seasons with the Sailors, Breen stepped away three years ago after missing the majority of Emma’s games as a freshman.

Breen, a Norwell resident who previously led the boys’ program at his alma mater, Scituate, from 2000 to 2018, returned to familiar surroundings behind the bench to coach his daughter, Emma , a senior for the Clippers.

The only job that could have brought Mike Breen out of retirement is the one he’s landed as head coach of the Norwell girls’ hockey team.

“I didn’t think she’d get much ice time or anything, then she winds up getting a regular shift,” Mike Breen recalled. “I missed tons of her games. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore, I’ve got to step down.’ It’s once in a lifetime you get to see your girl through her high school games, so I gave it up then.

“I probably would’ve been doing it forever. Then this opportunity came up here and I was like, ‘Oh, I’d love to do that, it would be the best of both worlds.’”

Like every other team in the state, Norwell (2-2-2) has felt the ramifications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including a two-week COVID-induced shutdown that finally ended Wednesday. Before the start of the season, however, the Breen family faced even more adversity when their house was seriously damaged in a fire.

Mike Breen is a veteran presence behind the bench for the Norwell girls' hockey team. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The blaze on Oct. 19 forced the Breens to temporarily relocate to Scituate, where a connection within the hockey community set them up with a temporary house on the beach. But the hospitality didn’t stop there, as Mike Breen’s ties to the town — he still serves as Supervisor of Public Grounds for the Scituate Department of Public Works — remain as strong as ever.

Though he played just one year for Breen as a freshman, Evan McBrien, now a senior co-captain for the Sailors, said that his former coach treated everyone on the team like a son. McBrien, along with co-captains Matt Belsan, Troy Pratt and Cam Swan, organized a GoFundMe for the Breens that has since raised nearly $25,000.

“I can remember every single time he came to the locker room and got us ready — it was always just a classic Breeno moment,” McBrien said. “He’s just a character, we all loved him.”

Emma Breen said it was overwhelming, yet awesome, to see some of her father’s former players come together to help out her family in a difficult time.

“I knew how much he touched the lives of Scituate players,” she said. “I could tell that the team was so well-bonded and he was a big part of that, so it was awesome to see everyone come together.”

Mike has coached Emma in the past in youth hockey, as well as youth lacrosse — a sport he admits he knew nothing about — before coming together at the varsity hockey ranks. By coaching youth sports in Norwell, Mike was able to gain a working knowledge of many of the players currently on his team, as well as develop relationships with fellow parents in town.

“Hopefully I’ll still be friends with their parents at the end of this,” he joked.

Like her father, who graduated from Scituate in 1976 before going on to play seven years of minor league hockey, Emma primarily plays defense for Norwell, though she can play forward, too. She said that hearing stories from friends of her father about his career along the blue line left an impact on her, adding how cool it was that he could teach her the finer points of the position on and off the ice.

Both Breens remarked how much fun they’re having this season, regardless of the circumstances. Emma said that her father — who had a stint as a referee in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) in the 1980s — is “just a really funny guy all around.”

“We have so many laughs,” Emma said. “Especially during the COVID season, I feel like he lights up a good environment for us and keeps things positive.”

Norwell senior captain Emma Breen, who hopes to continue her career in college, plays smothering defense on Caity Hazey of Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake during a Patriot League game Wednesday night. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Emma, the younger of Breen’s two daughters but lone hockey player, hopes to continue playing in college. Currently, she’s eyeing Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I., to continue her career.

While coaching caused him to miss many of Emma’s games her freshman year of high school, Mike believes he can continue coaching Norwell while not missing nearly as many of his daughter’s contests next year since her games won’t be almost exclusively Wednesdays and Saturdays as they are in high school.

It doesn’t hurt that the youth program in town continues to churn out talent, Breen said, but he told Norwell athletic director Sean McInnis that if he’ll have him, he’ll return next season.

“The kids coming up are way ahead of the game,” Breen said. “The youth program in Norwell has shot these young kids way up.”

The Clippers are playing this season as a guest in the Patriot League, with the Southeastern Mass. Girls Hockey League (SEMGHL) on hiatus. Although Norwell won’t be able to participate in the league’s tournament, the Patriot Cup, the challenges of navigating this season have still made Mike Breen’s second act behind the bench memorable.

“Whatever they throw at you, you’ve got to go with it,” Mike Breen said. “It’s different from anything I’ve ever coached. But it’s been fun.”

Ice chips

▪ Methuen’s Caty Flagg, a 2016 Austin Prep graduate, made her NWHL debut on Sunday for the Buffalo Beauts against the Boston Pride in the Lake Placid, N.Y., bubble. Flagg, who signed with Buffalo as a free agent last May, made nine saves on 11 shots in a 6-0 loss and got 17:23 TOI. Flagg’s family members back home and in South Carolina watched her debut on the league’s Twitch livestream.

“It was pretty exciting. I try to stay ready whether I’m going in or not. Normally I’m not a person who gets nervous going into the game, but I was a little nervous,” said Flagg, who is the backup to Carly Jackson, a first-round pick by the Beauts.

Flagg and the Beauts did not get to finish their quest for the Isobel Cup after the NWHL season was canceled Wednesday because of rising positive COVID-19 tests within the bubble.

Flagg helped Austin Prep win the 2016 Division I state championship (the program’s first) and was named a Globe All-Scholastic. She played collegiate hockey for two years at the University of New England and two years at UMass Boston, graduating from the latter in 2020. She said she still follows Austin Prep games when she can.

“It’s good to see them building the program and doing so well, especially when you’ve been a part of it,” Flagg said.

▪ Multiple girls’ hockey programs have raised money to support A.J. Quetta, the Bishop Feehan boys’ player who suffered a serious injury last Tuesday night in a game against Pope Francis Prep. Quetta’s GoFundMe started by the family has raised more than $775,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, not including a $100,000 donation from the Bruins and $25,000 from Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Wilmington athletic director Mia Muzio confirmed the boys’ and girls’ programs combined to raise $1,240 and the King Philip girls donated $430.

King Philip junior Morgan Cunningham started the team’s fundraiser. Warriors coach Ken Assad, whose daughter graduated from Feehan in 2013, has coached some current Feehan boys’ players on the U18 95 Giants, a club based in Hopedale. KP also honored Quetta at its last game at Falmouth when Brielle Hearon, who wears number 10 (Quetta’s number) for the Warriors, hung her green-and-gold home jersey behind the bench.

“The whole hockey community is unbelievable,” Assad said. “It’s what they do. “It doesn’t matter what town you’re from, who you play for.”

Arlington Catholic athletic director Dan Shine said the girls’ program is wearing a number 10 Shamrock decal on its helmets for the rest of the season.

Correspondent Brandon Chase contributed to this story.