NHL revises its COVID protocols

With 40 players currently on a COVID unavailable list and four teams currently idled, the NHL has revised its virus protocols in a bid to keep its abbreviated season on track, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed Thursday in an e-mail to the Associated Press. Glass panels have been removed from behind benches for better air flow, players and coaches are not allowed at the arena until 1 hour and 45 minutes before the game unless they’re getting treatment for injuries and all meetings must be virtual. “Every day things change, and you just go with the flow,” said Rick Bowness , the Dallas Stars 66-year-old coach. “If there’s no glass behind the bench, there’s no fans back there, so it’s not going to affect anything. It shouldn’t at all.” The 31 teams were also told to space out locker rooms more to provide 6 feet of space between people. The league is not yet considering adding a daily rapid test to go along with PCR testing, like the NBA did. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but there’s a 12-24 hour turnaround on results. In the first three weeks of the season, approximately 90 players have appeared on the list, which can include a positive test result unconfirmed or confirmed, symptomatic isolation, high risk close contact or quarantine for travel purposes. Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota are currently paused with at least one player on the list. The Wild added five new players to the list Wednesday and the Sabres said Thursday that 61-year-old coach Ralph Krueger had tested positive and will enter virus protocol immediately. Vegas had three coaches in the protocol last week. “The way I’m looking at it is it’s hard to avoid anywhere,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour , whose team has had four games postponed because of an outbreak. “We’re doing the best we can.” . . . The Columbus Blue Jackets put goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve after he hurt himself during practice. The move came hours before Merzlikins was scheduled to start Thursday night’s game against the Stars, forcing Joonas Korpisalo to draw the start in his place.

As the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association finalize plans for a scaled-down All-Star Weekend in Atlanta on March 7, Kevin Durant and LeBron James emerged as the leading vote-getters in the first round of All-Star Game fan voting Thursday. Durant, who missed last year’s showcase due to an Achilles’ injury, led all players with more than 2.3 million votes. The 10-time all-star has led the Brooklyn Nets to a 14-9 start. James, last year’s overall leading vote-getter, paced the Western Conference with more than 2.28 million votes after guiding the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers to a 16-6 start. Trailing just behind James was Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who received 2.11 million votes after missing last year’s game due to injury. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (1.75 million) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (1.58 million) rounded out the top five. The NBA and NBPA are engaged in conversations to hold an All-Star Game in Atlanta after scrapping All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 12-14.

Celtics legend Russell vaccinated

Boston Celtics Hall of Fame center Bill Russell was the latest NBA legend to reveal he’s received the COVID-19 vaccine. The 11-time NBA champion, who turns 87 on Feb. 12, made the announcement in a video released Thursday by the league. “This is one shot I won’t block,” Russell said in the video, which showed him receiving the vaccine. Russell participated in the video to encourage others to receive the shot when they have the opportunity, just as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Gregg Popovich also did in recent weeks when their vaccinations were filmed on the league’s behalf. Russell met the criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surrounding vaccine eligibility . . . The Cleveland Cavaliers, one of eight NBA franchises currently allowing fans, were given permission from the state of Ohio to increase their attendance at home games by 4 percent to 2,720 fans inside their 19,000-seat arena, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The increase will take effect immediately in time for the Cavaliers back-to-back home games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and Saturday.

WNBA

Mercury’s Griner sought counseling

Brittany Griner, the Phoenix Mercury’s 30-year-old star center, said at the first day of USA Basketball camp in South Carolina she left the WNBA bubble in Florida last August because of mental health reasons and has been undergoing counseling. Griner, a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2014, 2015), had been averaging 17.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Mercury before taking her leave from the team. “My decision to leave was a hard one to make, especially in the middle of the season,” Griner said. “I never thought I’d be in that situation. Everything that was going on, everything I was dealing with, I needed to take that leave. I definitely used counseling a lot when I left.”

Colleges

Michigan St. gets $32m donation

Michigan State said former Spartans basketball player Mat Ishbia, a walk-on guard for the Spartans 2000 national championship under coach Tom Izzo, has committed to donating a record $32 million to the athletic department. Ishbia, a 2003 graduate of Michigan State’s Eli Broad College of Business, is the chairman, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage . . . Northern Colorado coach Ed McCaffrey brought in a graduate-transfer quarterback that he definitely loves: Dylan McCaffrey, the third oldest of his four sons and a highly-touted quarterback with two years of eligibility remaining after leaving Michigan . . . The Canisius athletic department announced the Golden Griffin women’s basketball program will not complete the remainder of the season due to health and safety concerns. The school, a member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, said the decision was made after conversations between the athletes, coaching staff and athletic department administration.

MLB

Rosario finalizes deal with Cleveland

Free agent outfielder Eddie Rosario passed his physical and finalized the $8 million, one-year contract he agreed to late last week with the Cleveland Indians, giving the ballclub an injection of power following the departures of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Carlos Santana this offseason. A lefthanded hitter, the 29-year-old Rosario spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, helping them win back-to-back AL Central titles the last two years, hitting 13 homers in 57 games last season. He hit a career-high 32 homers and drove in 109 runs in 2019. Rosario was especially tough on Cleveland pitching, hitting his most homers (22 in 93 games) against the Indians.

Miscellany

NLL calls off abbreviated season

The National Lacrosse League, comprised of 14 franchises across the United States and Canada. canceled its abbreviated season this spring due to uncertainties arising from the coronavirus pandemic. The league will now move to start a traditional season in the fall, according to NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz . . . The CONCACAF Champions League, modeled after Europe’s Champions league when it was launched in 2008-09, will expand from 16 teams to 50 in 2023-24, restore its group stage, switch to a regionalized first-round alignment, and fill 11 of 16 berths in the knockout stage from North America. The championship match will switch to a single knockout from a two-leg, home-and-home format . . . The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission disqualified Gamine and ordered tje forfeiture of $120,000 in prize money from a third-place finish in last year’s Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert was fined $1,500 after a post-race test showed the filly had an anti-inflammatory in her system. Kentucky stewards issued their ruling Jan. 30 and posted it on the commission’s website this week. Baffert waived his right to a formal hearing before the stewards . . . Wimbledon organizers are planning for a reduced-capacity crowd at this year’s Grand Slam tournament, though other options remain, the All England Club said. The club previously announced the tournament, canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, would go ahead with or without fans June 28-July 11 . . . Les Levine, a longtime broadcaster and the self-proclaimed “voice of truth and reason” when it came to analyzing Cleveland’s sports teams, has died. His daughter, Dr. Jaime Levine Daniel, said he died from diabetes and Parkinson’s disease. He was 74.



