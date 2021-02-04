Robert Kraft is rooting for Tom Brady to win another Super Bowl

You can count Patriots owner Robert Kraft among those rooting for Tom Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl.

In an interview that will air on CBS Sunday Morning, Kraft didn’t hesitate to respond when asked which team he was pulling for.

“I’m rooting for Tom Brady. I’m so excited. We’ve had some great communications and he is such a special human being,” said Kraft. “We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he’s one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met.