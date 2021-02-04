Some thoughts on the Celtics as they continue their trek out West

Tatum has the edge because he made the team last year and still has considerably more name recognition than Brown, but he faces much stiffer competition at his position. He is classified as a frontcourt player and thus must get past Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, or Joel Embiid. Brown is grouped in the backcourt along with players such as James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Trae Young, and Bradley Beal.

▪ The NBA is moving forward with plans to hold the All-Star Game in Atlanta next month, and voting is now open. Go ahead and use a pen to put Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the roster. The only suspense will be whether they are voted in as starters.

Cleaning out the notebook as the Celtics take a day off before resuming their tough Western Conference road trip with Friday’s game against the Clippers …

The first fan returns were released Thursday, and Tatum and Brown were both fourth at their positions, with Brown one spot ahead of Young and Tatum one spot ahead of Jimmy Butler. But fans account for just half of the vote, with players and media accounting for one-quarter apiece.

▪ As Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton gashed Boston for 21 points in his team’s 116-111 win Wednesday night, the Celtics probably were thinking about what could have been. Sacramento took Haliburton with the 12th pick of last year’s draft, and league sources have indicated that Boston would have snatched up Haliburton if he had fallen to them at No. 14.

Or, if the Grizzlies had been just slightly worse last season, that pick would have been a bit higher and the Celtics would have been in better position.

Now, Haliburton has emerged as a Rookie of the Year candidate. The Celtics took Aaron Nesmith with the 14th pick, and he did not play Wednesday despite the absences of Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, and Romeo Langford.

“Haliburton makes plays in every game I’ve watched in critical moments,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said, “and he continued to make them. He’s an excellent young player.”

▪ It was one thing to see Celtics center Tristan Thompson feast against the Warriors’ tiny lineups Tuesday night, but the Celtics were encouraged to see him follow that up with another powerful performance against the Kings.

Over the two games, Thompson averaged 15 points and 9 rebounds and made 12 of 14 shots. Prior to this mini-burst, he had not reached double figures in scoring since Jan. 3.

“I think the last two nights have been his two best games,” Stevens said. “That’s really encouraging, not just from a scoring standpoint. He’s doing a lot of things. He’s active on the glass. He’s done a good job.”

Thompson had an uneven start to the season. He missed the abbreviated training camp with a hamstring injury and then struggled to find his rhythm. After spending his first nine NBA seasons with the Cavaliers, he acknowledged that there were some speed bumps after arriving in Boston.

“I was just trying to fit in, and it kind of took me away from being who I am,” he said. “So I just looked in the mirror and I said, ‘Just get back to being who I’ve been the last couple years in Cleveland.’ A guy that’s been aggressive on both ends and a guy whose game has gotten better.”

▪ Former Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas was unable to convince NBA teams with his words or workout videos that he is ready to shine again, so now he’ll try with some actual competition. Thomas will play for USA Basketball in AmeriCup qualifying games against the Bahamas and Mexico Feb. 19-20 in San Juan.

▪ The Celtics are 11-9, and there are just 52 games left. Smart is expected to be out for about two more weeks, Walker’s playing time will be limited, and the bench remains thin.

The NBA is hopeful that a large number of fans will be back in arenas by the time the playoffs begin, but if the Celtics remain in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference, it might actually be best for their chances if buildings remain mostly empty, removing what would be a home-court advantage in games pitting evenly matched opponents.

▪ Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was asked during his weekly appearance on The Sports Hub Thursday what kind of player he will be seeking to acquire with the $28.5 million traded player exception. He said he wants a good shooter who also has size and is defensively versatile.

So, basically, he wants what every team around the NBA wants.

Thankfully for Ainge, he already has two players who perfectly fit that bill. Kings wing Harrison Barnes did look pretty good Wednesday, though.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.