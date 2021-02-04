In taking him under his wing in Tampa — and New England — Tom Brady helped Antonio Brown better himself

In their short time knowing each other, Brady certainly has seemed to take a liking to Brown, even letting him stay in his houses both in Massachusetts and Florida.

“A lot of his help has gotten me in the game and helped me get to this point where I’m at right now,” Brown said Wednesday. “He helped me grow as a person, physically, mentally, and emotionally. He kind of put some things in perspective, sharpening my tune, making sure I put plans behind my goals and I’m not letting any outside noise confuse that plan.”

—Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown credited teammate Tom Brady for assisting him in his return to the NFL this season.

“I think my relationship with any player,” Brady said, “I don’t have any predisposed notions about how they will go or how should go. I just try to get to know everybody. I try to, in my own way, be a positive influence in their life.”

Brady and Brown first became teammates as Patriots in September 2019. According to both players, they clicked immediately, bonding over their shared passion for the game. But Brown’s time in New England was brief, and marred by the sexual assault allegations that were filed in a civil lawsuit the day after he officially signed with the team.

The Patriots released Brown after 11 days, and the NFL suspended him eight games of the 2020 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

As part of the discipline, Brown was instructed to continue his counseling and treatment program. He was also advised that any future violations of the personal conduct policy would likely result in more significant discipline.

As the end of his suspension was nearing, Brown visited with the Buccaneers as a free agent in October, even though coach Bruce Arians said last March that the 32-year-old wideout would not be a fit in Tampa Bay’s locker room. Brady, however, reportedly advocated for a deal.

Brown and the Bucs ended up agreeing to a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million, including a $750,000 bonus for a Super Bowl win.

Asked Wednesday for his thoughts on the reunion with Brady, Brown replied: “There’s nothing better than that.”

Brown was also asked if he felt he deserved another chance in the league, but he declined to answer. Following the initial sexual assault allegations, additional reports of misconduct emerged. In January 2020, Brown was charged in Florida with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief.

Brown didn’t have much to say about his time away from football, nor did he have much to say about his impending free agency.

As for why Brady has shown such an interest in Brown? The 43-year-old quarterback said helping others maximize their potential is important to him, especially as he grows older.

“Obviously, I’m much closer to the end than the beginning,” Brady said. “I have the ability to help people through my own experiences to help them be the best they can be. I think that’s the enjoyable part.

“It’s one thing to throw passes, and that’s fun and I love that and I love winning and all that, but we all have lives. Everything is dealing with life. It’s not always the easiest thing for all of us. You just try to provide some words of support or advice and care for people.

“I think that’s a really important thing that all of us need to do. We need to care for people more and allow people to blossom and be the best they can be because they can trust you and you believe in them and you want to ultimately see them succeed.”

In eight games this year, Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. His status for Sunday’s game is uncertain, as he is still recovering from a knee injury that also sidelined him for the NFC Championship. Arians said Brown was limited in practice on Wednesday and participated in half of the session.

Roots run deep

Regardless of how they feel about him, Brady said he still carries a strong appreciation for Patriots fans.

“Obviously, when you change teams, you don’t know how it’s going to go,” he said. “But there’s been incredible support I’ve had from the team I used to play for, all the New England fans. I still obviously have a great affection for New England.”

In addition to hearing from fans, Brady said several former teammates and coaches have also wished him luck ahead of Super Bowl LV.

“I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England and the incredible support over the years,” he said. “It was an amazing two decades of my life. I’ll always have a presence there. I have a lot of friends there. It’s just really cool to be able to have that experience in my life and then have my football journey take me to somewhere else and come down here and play for a different team and still have incredible support. "

