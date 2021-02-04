‘This is one shot I won’t block:’ Celtics great Bill Russell releases PSA for COVID vaccine

As Celtics Hall of Fame center Bill Russell got his COVID-19 vaccine shot, he recorded a PSA encouraging others to follow suit.
“I just arrived to get my COVID shot, and this is one shot I won’t block,” said Russell, who will turn 87 on Feb. 12.
The video was released by NBA Cares, as part of an ongoing initiative. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and fellow Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have recorded similar videos.
“No Celtics were harmed during my shot,” Russell added. “Let’s do this together.”
The 11-time NBA champion meets the established criteria for receiving the vaccine at this stage, as set by the Centers for Disease Control. Current CDC guidelines recommend vaccine priority for health care workers, frontline essential personnel, people over the age of 65, and those with “underlying medical conditions.”
Advertisement
Watch it here: