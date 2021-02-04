‘This is one shot I won’t block:’ Celtics great Bill Russell releases PSA for COVID vaccine

As Celtics Hall of Fame center Bill Russell got his COVID-19 vaccine shot, he recorded a PSA encouraging others to follow suit.

“I just arrived to get my COVID shot, and this is one shot I won’t block,” said Russell, who will turn 87 on Feb. 12.

The video was released by NBA Cares, as part of an ongoing initiative. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and fellow Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have recorded similar videos.