Tom Brady finds himself in the role of the 2007 Eli Manning

“That 2007 game is one of my least favorite football memories,” Brady lamented to former Giant-turned-reporter Osi Umenyiora, remembering their Super Bowl clash 13 years ago, when the underdog Giants spoiled Brady’s perfect season with a shocking 17-14 upset in Arizona.

As soon as Tom Brady heard who was about to ask the next question on one of his many Zoom calls this week, he didn’t wait for specifics. He just started talking.

Yet as Brady preps his Buccaneers for an appearance in Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Chiefs, here’s something he should know: Those Giants are the perfect model for his team, their path to Phoenix nearly identical to the one Tampa Bay has followed on its way to playing the first home game in Super Bowl history.

Advertisement

Take one wild-card berth, add three road playoff wins (capped by an NFC Championship in frigid Green Bay), and head into a title-game rematch against a team you barely lost to in the regular season.

“Yeah, to win three road games in the playoffs is tough, and it’s not the normal path to the Super Bowl,” the quarterback who engineered that 2007 shocker said Wednesday. “We did it also, so there’s definitely some similarities with that, and I think it’s a credit to Tom obviously and the team for them to have belief.”

Eli Manning may have retired long before the ongoing miracle that is the 43-year-old Brady, but he did so with a résumé that includes two shocking Super Bowl wins over Brady’s Patriots. Brady has made it clear how much that first one haunts him, but perhaps there is some redemption if he can channel the same road-warrior energy that buoyed the Giants through their run.

Advertisement

“They’ve been playing good football late in the year; they went in with a lot of confidence,” Manning continued. “They got to start with the Washington team and they probably felt pretty confident going into that game, where their starting quarterback had been hurt and they had a losing record for the season. They’ve kept it going.”

Of course, Brady changes the equation tremendously, his singular experience as a winner (six Super Bowl titles) casting a far different shadow of confidence than the one Manning had in that 2007 season, when the jury was still out on whether he would end up on the scrap heap of No. 1 draft pick busts.

But if football is the ultimate team game, what the Giants channeled as a group that year is very similar to what the Bucs have now, a roster with just enough guys in their prime led by an experienced leader (Michael Strahan for the Giants, Brady for the Bucs).

And just enough doubt to fuel their pride.

Giants coach Tom Coughlin would lead his pregame meeting with the picks of every so-called expert, none of whom ever chose the Giants along the way. More people certainly believe in these Bucs, but as the Giants were facing the game’s most explosive offense in those historic 2007 Patriots, the Bucs are facing the game’s most explosive offense in Patrick Mahomes’s Chiefs, who also just happen to be the defending Super Bowl champs.

But the Giants had a secret weapon, and it’s the one the Bucs also echo. A Week 17 meeting in Foxborough saw the Giants go toe-to-toe offensively with the mighty Brady-Randy Moss offense, and a 3-point loss ultimately fueled confidence in a rematch. The Bucs met the Chiefs in Week 12, and even though they lost their second straight game, it also was a 3-point margin that included a late Brady-led comeback.

Advertisement

After a bye the following week, Tampa Bay won its final four games of the regular season and hit the playoffs like a train picking up speed.

That Brady is still at the wheel left Manning searching for words to even describe his awe.

“All of it, the fact that he’s 43 years old, after being in one place for 20 years, that’s hard to change,” Manning said. “You’re used to a certain way, you’re used to a certain coach, you’re used to living in a certain city, then to change organizations, change players, change coaches and to do it in a pandemic where you can’t have all the same workouts and offseason training and even in the season, things have got to be different.

“To have all those new things and still create the same results and get to the Super Bowl, I can’t say enough about Tom and how he’s been able to perform at the highest levels in critical moments in games. He’s done it year after year and moment after moment for so long.”

Advertisement

Brady shared his admiration for all the Manning quarterbacks this week. Asked frequently about Peyton, who is expected to be voted into the Hall of Fame this week and was a regular AFC foil during Brady’s New England years, he didn’t limit his praise to one Manning.

“It’s really amazing what Peyton and Eli did in the NFL and Archie,” he said. “To have three pro quarterbacks and the tremendous players, leaders, high achievers that they were, says a lot about their family. I just always had great respect for all of them. They’re great competitors and great leaders.”

Eli has been out of football for two years, time that has allowed one facet of his appreciation of Brady to evolve. In all of his years as an active player, he refused to concede that besting Brady twice in the Super Bowl made the achievement any more special. For him, the title was always enough.

“When you win them,” he said, “you’re so caught up in that fact that it’s not about who you’re beating but about what you’re able to accomplish as a group of guys, what it means for the organization, the fans in New York, my high school buddies, college teammates, they all are winning a championship that night when you do that.

“At the moment, it’s not about taking it from someone else but about us and what we were able to accomplish.”

But now?

“As years go by and you see Brady continue to get there and win and the fact that we were able to do it against a player and an organization in New England that were consistently getting back there and have won so many championships, I think it does make it more special,” he said.

Advertisement

“Especially that ’07 year. New England wins that game and probably goes down as the greatest team of all time, and we were able to prevent that.”

Maybe the Bucs will do the same to the Chiefs.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.