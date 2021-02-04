When to use challenge is a challenge for Celtics coach Brad Stevens

Late in the game, Grant Williams fouled Stephen Curry on a 3-point attempt when it appeared the two-time MVP leaned into Williams to create contact. But Stevens considered the parties involved. One of the greatest shooters of all time against the second-year reserve forward. Stevens passed again.

There were two instances Stevens said he considered using his challenge Tuesday against Golden State. One was a blocking call on Daniel Theis against Andrew Wiggins , who appeared to be out of control. Stevens pondered but passed.

SACRAMENTO — Brad Stevens has been criticized for not using his challenge enough during games. Coach’s challenges can be tricky because they cost teams one timeout if overturned and Stevens does not like to sacrifice timeouts.

“I think (the Theis call) wouldn’t have been overturned and I still wouldn’t have agreed with it,” Stevens said. “That’s one of my issues with the challenge itself is that you still argue with it. If you challenge that block-charge call, you could always say, ‘well he was moving just a little and that was enough.’ I didn’t use it because of that.

“There are certain plays more likely to be overturned than others. I still have not seen that specific call with us overturned as much. I was actually thinking about using it more on the Grant foul because I think there’s a higher percentage of overturns when somebody jumps into you. But (Williams) probably broke the plane of verticality and neither of those would have been upheld.”

Williams hitting the mark

Williams may have been the Celtics’ best big man in Tuesday’s win over the Golden State Warriors. He pitched in with 15 points on 4-for-4 shooting, including all three of his 3-pointers.

The 27 minutes was the most he’s playing since Jan. 5 against the Miami Heat and it was coming off a DNP coach’s decision Saturday against the Lakers.

“I just try and stay ready and prepared,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t know but that’s understandable, coach has a lot of different options and a lot of different players on this team that he can go with on any given night. For me it’s about just staying ready, even if I don’t know if I’m going in or not just being prepared in case I’m called in whether it’s the first quarter or the fourth quarter.”

If you recall, Williams missed the first 25 3-point attempts of his career before recovering to hit 24 of his final 71. This season he is 15 for 32 beyond the arc, including 8 for his past 11. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the floor, Williams is going to get his share of open 3-point looks. He has been knocking them down.

“Definitely more comfortable, I’m still learning though,” he said. “There’s a couple of opportunities I could have shot the ball but I chose not to and tried to put it on the floor. With this team you got to take the open look when that’s available because we have a lot of talented players that get you great looks and you can’t be shy to take them. Just feeling a little more comfortable playing through the game, confident in my shot, and just trying to continue to grow and progress as time goes on.”

Shorthanded at guard

Rookie Payton Pritchard was held out of Wednesday’s game as he continued to recover from a right knee strain. Pritchard is on the trip and perhaps could return Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers but his absence along with Kemba Walker (second of a back-to-back set) and Marcus Smart (calf strain) left the Celtics thin at point guard.

There is not any possibility to bring in another point guard unless the Celtics made a roster move. Their roster is full with 17 players, including Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall on two-way contracts.

Kings coach Luke Walton said his team would approach the Celtics as if they were full strength.

“They got two All-Stars still playing even with those guys out,” Walton said. “They got veterans in Tristan (Thompson), who’s one of the best rebounders in the game. He’s got that energy that just never stops. Theis is a heck of a player. It’s a very good team, a very deep team and we’ve got a big challenge ahead of us.”

Walker picking up play

Walker was down on himself after his 1 for 12, 4-point performance against the Lakers that included missing a potential game-winning 13-footer. But he began Tuesday with a pair of buckets and finished with 9 points on 3-for-5 shooting in the opening period. Those baskets were significant to his confidence, even though he finished 6 for 18.

“Yes. I would definitely say that, (Saturday) was a little disappointing obviously but it happens,” he said. “I am not perfect. After tough ones you have to find a way to bounce back. That is what this league is all about. That is what this game is all about. You can never keep your head down. It is a long season and there are possibilities of me having more like that. I just want to stay positive as best as I can. My teammates and coaching staff is really positive as well. I wanted to come out be aggressive and do what I can to help us get a win.”

Russell endorsing COVID-19 vaccine

Celtics great Bill Russell recorded a public service announcement endorsing the COVID-19 vaccine that will debut Thursday. Russell turns 87 on Feb. 12.

