HBO docuseries examines sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated February 5, 2021, 22 minutes ago
The four-part series will look at allegations that Woody Allen (pictured at Cannes, France, in 2016) sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992, when she was 7 years old.
HBO is diving back into one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals. The channel has just announced that, on Feb. 21, it will begin airing a four-part docuseries on the 1992 accusations of sexual abuse against Woody Allen by his then-7-year-old daughter, Dylan.

Called “Allen v. Farrow,” the series is directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, whose previous documentaries include “The Invisible War,” which is about sexual assault in the military. The pair are promising details of the case that haven’t been seen by the public before, including the videotape account of what happened from the 7-year-old Dylan.

The list of interviewees includes Dylan Farrow, her mother, Mia Farrow, and brother Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, and experts. In a New York Times interview, Dick said they did try to talk to Allen, his wife Soon-Yi, and Dylan’s brother Moses: “We definitely reached out. We did not expect them to speak. If we were making a film about Woody Allen’s career, he probably wouldn’t speak to us. It didn’t surprise us.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

