HBO docuseries examines sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen

HBO is diving back into one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals. The channel has just announced that, on Feb. 21, it will begin airing a four-part docuseries on the 1992 accusations of sexual abuse against Woody Allen by his then-7-year-old daughter, Dylan.

Called “Allen v. Farrow,” the series is directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, whose previous documentaries include “The Invisible War,” which is about sexual assault in the military. The pair are promising details of the case that haven’t been seen by the public before, including the videotape account of what happened from the 7-year-old Dylan.