TV’s most authentic couples, for better or worse

Television is, of course, the home of countless love relationships. But only some of them generate that feeling of authenticity, that lived-in sense of rapport between two people who are in love, or in like, or, even, in contempt (see: Tony and Carmela). The actors have to be in sync, and the writing needs to make room for the complexities, even when they’re not going to trigger a laugh. Here, for Valentine’s Day, are some of the TV relationships I’ve found the most true over the years — not necessarily the happiest ones, but those that have the feel of the real.

Adam Scott and Amy Poehler

At first, they didn’t get along — which can definitely be a sign of a strong chemical reaction. Then they became respectful friends, also a positive sign. But their love affair, when it finally developed, was one of TV’s gentlest and most generous, as they repeatedly supported the other despite personal costs. Yes, they were a sitcom couple, and therefore adorable; but still, their will to persist as a team and respect each other’s individuality was a lot more than cute.

Connie Britton and Kyle Chandler in "Friday Night Lights." Bill Records/Bill Records/NBC

Eric and Tami, “Friday Night Lights”

Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton

The cream of the crop, these two. The show didn’t romanticize their marriage, as life regularly put them on opposite sides of an issue. Each of them always told the other the truth, and the other always listened, even when it hurt. They went through, not around, their conflicts. But that brutal honesty helped to make them one of TV’s most romantic pairings. Respect, compromise, playfulness, and, in the series finale, sacrifice, the Taylors had it all.

Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton In "All In The Family." Sony Pictures

Edith and Archie, “All In the Family”

Jean Stapleton and Carroll O’Connor

When it comes to lived-in relationships, this marriage of opposites, locked into fusty gender roles, was near the top of TV’s best list. Edith resolved to kindness, Archie to anger. Edith wanted to please others, Archie wanted to please himself. Edith was an optimist, Archie a pessimist. And yet they remained devoted, and comfortable in their differences, as she put up with his insults and he put up with her generosity. Like Norman Lear’s brilliant sitcom, they were a lot more than a bunch of punch lines.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown in "This Is Us." NBC

Beth and Randall, “This Is Us”

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown

They battle some — neither is prone to rolling over — which only makes them stronger as a couple. We’ve watched them come through countless tragedies and life and job changes together, ultimately in sync even after some tough confrontations. Whether they’re adopting a child, or dealing with Randall’s mother’s deceptions about Randall’s father, or keeping an eye on Randall’s psychological vulnerabilities, or coping with conflicting job fantasies, they find a way to process it. Sorry, oh-so-perfect Jack and Rebecca, but Beth and Randall are definitely the best couple on the show.

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer in "The Office." CHRIS HASTON/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jim and Pam, “The Office”

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer

The low-key, introverted vibe of their attraction was lovely, especially when compared with the clanging cymbals of most will-they-or-won’t-they sitcom relationships such as Ross and Rachel on “Friends.” It was the viewers’ secret, in a way, as we saw them mooning over each other in talking-head interviews. Jim and Pam had the benefit of being close friends before they became romantic partners, and that friendship sustained their long courtship, marriage, and, yes, couples therapy. A pair of quiet charmers, they belonged together.

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan in "Catastrophe." Ed Miller/Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video

Rob and Sharon, “Catastrophe”

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan

Nothing cutesy about this comedy couple, whose sexual tryst turned into a lifetime gig when she got pregnant. Circumstances threw them together, but deep-seated cynicism and stubborn willpower kept them together. I loved watching Rob and Sharon “adult,” and I loved watching them sink into childishness, too, as they coped with the banalities of daily family life. They were always on the verge of falling apart, but then deliberately choosing to stay together.

Cameron Monaghan (left) and Noel Fisher in "Shameless." Paul Sarkis/Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Ian and Mickey, “Shameless”

Noel Fisher and Cameron Monaghan

OK, so “Shameless” veers into farce, and the show’s treatment of this marriage has suffered from that tendency of late. Once upon a time, though, the relationship between Ian and Mickey was one of the show’s best surprises, a love affair involving blue-collar gay men who do not fit media-bred gay stereotypes. The pair — the Internet’s “Gallavich” — battled, literally and figuratively, in jail and out of jail, but they remained committed and sexually attracted. Their path has never been easy, which has made its success (so far) particularly satisfying.

Edie Falco and James Gandolfini in "The Sopranos." HO/REUTERS

Tony and Carmela, “The Sopranos”

James Gandolfini and Edie Falco

If you judge a TV couple by the intensity of their arguments, well, these two would win by a landslide. Their fights were epic — notably in the episode “Whitecaps” — and Falco and Gandolfini made each nasty comment, each knowing insult, hit home. Carmela summed it up, in that episode: “I know you better than anybody Tony, even your friends, which is probably why you hate me.” The intricacy of their relationship, with her complicity in his crimes, and his complicity in her illusions, was rivetingly realistic.

Noah Reid and Dan Levy in "Schitt's Creek." Pop TV

David and Patrick, “Schitt’s Creek”

Dan Levy and Noah Reid

I admired the writers’ decision to put David, so snarky and well-defended, in a relationship with a terribly sweet and sincere man — and then have it work out beautifully. They were the most unlikely of matches, which made it extra special. In the process of finding their balance, David learned to be lovable and trusting, and Patrick learned to be honest, both with himself and with his family. David lip-synced Tina Turner’s “The Best” to Patrick, Patrick serenaded David with his own arrangement of that same song, and nothing else mattered.

Jay Ellis and Issa Rae in "Insecure." Merle W. Wallace/HBO

Issa and Lawrence, “Insecure”

Issa Rae and Jay Ellis

I don’t think I’d have put this pair on my favorites list if they hadn’t gotten back together in season four last year. Their reunion just seemed so right, the “lowkey happy” result of them growing apart in order to grow up. What was boring to Issa early on in the series is now satisfying, especially since Lawrence has found his personal motivation. When Lawrence learns his ex, Condola, is pregnant with his child, he and Issa handle it like adults together. Each now knows that, despite the old hurts, no one else can make them quite as happy.

And a few more ...

Gretchen and Jimmy, “You’re the Worst” The anti-romance romance of the century.

Marianne and Connell, “Normal People” The chemistry, and the mutual self-reflection, were dazzling.

Fleabag and the Priest, “Fleabag” Oh the yearning, and oh the impossibility.

Noah and Helen, “The Affair” Turns out the series was about their separate paths to unity.

Hank and Karen, “Californication” When love is love, and love is toxic.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.