City of Boston spent $2.1 billion in contracts over five years. Less than 1 percent went to Black-owned or Latino-owned businesses

For example, the city spent $184 million, or 8.5 percent of its contract and procurement dollars with businesses owned by white women, but could have spent 11.2 percent based on the number of women-owned firms that were available for the work. With businesses owned by people of color, the city spent $53 million, or 2.5 percent, but the city could have spent 5.7 percent based on the number of available companies owned by people of color.

The study — aimed at uncovering disparities in the way the city spends its dollars — analyzed 47,801 contracts from 2014 to 2019 and found that that businesses owned by white women and people of color were considerably under-represented, according to a 703-page report obtained by the Globe.

During the first term of the Walsh administration, the city of Boston awarded $2.1 billion in contracts for construction and professional goods and services, but less than 1 percent went to Black-owned or Latino-owned firms, according to a new report the city commissioned.

Black-owned businesses experienced the starkest gap with the city spending only $9.4 million, or 0.4 percent, but based on the number of available Black firms, the city could have steered 3.6 percent of its contract and procurement dollars to them.

Advertisement

“We should never use lack of capacity as an excuse as to why we’re not building wealth in communities of color in Boston,” said City Councilor Michelle Wu, who cosponsored a 2017 ordinance requiring the city to collect more data on these contracts,. “The numbers clearly back up we are well below where we could be.”

The city’s record on supplier diversity has come under scrutiny after previous reports covering shorter time periods revealed how few taxpayer funds go to businesses owned by women and people of color. Mayor Martin J. Walsh has sought to create a more equitable contracting process, but the city continues to lag its peers.

Advertisement

The new study indicates that Boston spent about $238 million, or 11 percent of its contracting dollars, on firms owned by white women and people of color. That overall figure is higher than previously reported.

Even so, Boston remains behind other cities on the participation rates of diverse contractors: New York (19 percent), the Chicago area (29 percent), and Philadelphia (31 percent), according to an analysis done in 2019 by a coalition of activist groups, including Lawyers for Civil Rights, Massachusetts Minority Contractors Association, and the Greater Boston Latino Network.

The city’s supplier diversity study recommended a series of improvements, including: setting participation goals, unbundling large contracts, expanding advertising and outreach, and increasing the minimum number of quotes for purchase orders. The study also highlighted how the city could hire more staff in its procurement office, create programs to further build capacity of diverse suppliers, and collect comprehensive data on subcontracts.

The city does not have race- or gender-conscious measures to encourage the participation of diverse suppliers because it has been concerned it would not hold up to legal scrutiny. The disparity study, which Walsh launched in 2018, was seen as a way to provide data and analysis that could lead to such policies.

Segun Idowu, executive director of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, said he is not surprised by the dismal findings. Idowu, however, criticized Walsh for not doing more sooner to make the contracting process welcoming to people of color.

Advertisement

“The unfortunate thing to me is we have been waiting for this disparity study to act,” said Idowu. “You don’t [need] a disparity study to find out what the problem is ... we know what the problems are.”

The pending release of the report comes as mayor is about to leave office. Walsh, who has been nominated by President Biden as his labor secretary, is expected to be confirmed by the Senate and could depart City Hall by the end of the month.

Idowu called on Walsh to address the problems before he departs and not leave it to City Council president Kim Janey, who will become acting mayor, to handle

“This happened under his watch,” said Idowu. “I hope we see some action before he heads out to DC.”

In a statement, Walsh spokesman Nicholas Martin said the mayor plans to introduce actionable items in the coming days to get “to the root of the issues around disparities in city contracting.”

“While the results of this study are not surprising, they reaffirm our belief that more work needs to be done to institutionalize these practices into the everyday business of city government, and reaffirm our commitment to getting the work done,” Martin said.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.