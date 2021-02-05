Senate moves forward on budget bill to pass Biden economic relief plan

With the budget resolution complete, Congress can turn in earnest to writing Biden's expansive pandemic relief proposal into law - and push it through the Senate without Republican votes if necessary under the special rules unlocked by the budget legislation. That process will take weeks, with Democrats eyeing mid-March as the deadline for final passage of the relief legislation because that is when enhanced unemployment benefits will expire if Congress doesn't act first.

Senate passage of the budget resolution was expected early Friday, after senators plowed through dozens of amendments in a chaotic process known as a "vote-a-rama." The House, which approved its own budget bill on Wednesday, must then act on the Senate's version, which it is expected to do immediately.

WASHINGTON - The Senate headed toward approval of a budget bill late Thursday paving the way for passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, as Democrats cheered the progress on measures to address the pandemic, while Republicans complained of partisanship and excessive spending.

"The American people are suffering one crisis after another, and we have got to address those crises as quickly as we can," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. "That is our top priority: Crush the pandemic, and allow people to get back to work."

Despite Biden's campaign promises of unity and bipartisanship, now that Democrats control both chambers of Congress and the White House, they appear ready to leave Republicans behind. Republican senators accused Democrats of hypocrisy and argued that, after already devoting $4 trillion to fighting the pandemic, including $900 billion in December, there was no need to spend another $2 trillion on what they termed a wish-list of liberal priorities.

"This is not the time for trillions more dollars to make perpetual lockdowns and economic decline a little more palatable," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "Notwithstanding the actual needs, notwithstanding all the talk about bipartisan unity, Democrats in Congress are plowing ahead. They're using this phony budget to set the table to ram through their $1.9 trillion rough draft."

The House passed the budget legislation on Wednesday, with all Republicans opposed.

Under the Senate's arcane rules, debate on the budget resolution in the Senate triggered a freewheeling amendment process known as a "vote-a-rama" that began Thursday afternoon and was expected to last overnight into Friday morning, because there is no limit on amendments.

The main budget resolution would provide for stimulus payments up to $1,400 per person, but senior Democrats have talked about narrowing who qualifies to low- and moderate-income families. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is expected to propose an amendment that lends support to the Biden administration pitch of a child tax credit of at least $3,000 per child, but Romney's proposal would not add to deficits.

Republicans were using the opportunity to force Democrats to vote on politically tricky issues. Even if adopted, the amendments would not have the force of law - but they could show up in future political ads.

One of the first amendments offered, by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., sought to block funding for schools that have not reopened for in-person learning once teachers had been vaccinated. It failed on a party-line vote. An amendment by Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., aimed at ensuring that state and local jurisdictions cooperate with federal law enforcement authorities also failed on party lines.

A number of other GOP amendments also failed on party-line votes, but there was some bipartisanship on display.

The Senate voted 99 to 1 to approve an amendment, led by Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, to ensure that "upper-income taxpayers" do not receive stimulus payments. The measure did not define "upper income," although Democratic lawmakers are weighing how to target the checks.

The Senate voted unanimously in favor of an amendment by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., aimed at providing tax relief to mobile health-care workers, and an amendment by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., to compensate schools losing tax revenue because of Biden's moratorium on oil and gas development on federal lands passed 98 to 2.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., offered an amendment he said was aimed at ensuring that undocumented immigrants do not receive stimulus checks. It passed 58 to 42, with eight Democrats voting in favor.

Despite the hours being devoted to the amendment votes, the proceedings were all but destined to end with the Senate passing the budget resolution, which contains instructions to congressional committees to draft the actual relief bill.

Moving forward under the "budget reconciliation" process allows the relief bill to pass the Senate with a simple-majority vote, instead of the 60 normally required. That will allow Democrats to move forward with no GOP votes if necessary, although Democrats and Biden officials insist that they hope Republicans will join them.

Biden's efforts to craft a bipartisan deal have been minimal, however. He met Monday evening with 10 Senate Republicans after they offered a $618 billion counterproposal, but the White House never indicated willingness to move off Biden's $1.9 trillion top-line or seriously consider a bipartisan compromise.

The group of 10 GOP senators, led by Collins, released a letter to Biden on Thursday thanking him for the meeting and praising some of his goals, but also raising "significant questions . . . about the size and scope of what is proposed" in light of the large sums already appropriated by Congress and tens of billions of dollars that remain unspent.

The few elements of Biden's proposal that Democrats are looking at scaling back - including who would qualify for a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks - appear designed more to keep their own party unified than to attract Republican votes. The Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties, with Democrats in the majority because Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties. So Democrats cannot lose a single vote if Republicans oppose them, giving moderate Democrats such as Manchin great influence in the process.

Republicans used the budget reconciliation process to pass their huge tax cut bill at the start of the Trump administration. The process has limitations, as certain provisions that don't have an impact on the federal budget can be struck from the legislation. Some lawmakers and outside experts say Biden's proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could be at risk, for example.

In addition to raising the minimum wage and sending out a new round of stimulus checks, Biden's proposal would increase the child tax credit, extend enhanced unemployment benefits through September, provide rental assistance and money for nutrition programs, send $130 billion to schools to help them reopen, and allocate $160 billion for a national vaccination program, increased testing and other spending in the health-care sector.

The debate comes against a backdrop of continued high unemployment and a slower-than-desired vaccine rollout even as new variants of the coronavirus are discovered.

The Washington Post’s Rachel Siegel and Yeganeh Torbati contributed to this report.