23 New England artisans win Good Food Awards

The Good Food Awards winners were just announced, and 23 New England artisan food makers have reason to celebrate. The San Francisco-based Good Food Foundation sponsors the annual competition. It differs from other contests as the judges evaluate not just taste but also the crafter’s achievement to produce food in a socially and environmentally responsible way. There were close to 2,000 entries from around the country this year and nearly 200 were chosen — in categories ranging from pickles to preserves, snacks, spirits, honey, and grains. A blue Good Food Awards seal on a package informs you the item gained the recognition. This year the foundation has included an online Pop Up Shop with all the winning products. It’s open until Feb 7; shipping is free. Visit shop.goodfoodfdn.org.
Here’s the list of New England winners in the various categories:
Beer Prince Percy Pilsner, Maine Beer Company, Freeport, Maine
Charcuterie Finocchiona, Babette’s Table, Plainfield, Vt.
Cheese Cilantro Scallion Ricotta, Crooked Face Creamery, Skowhegan, Maine; Ashbrook, Spring Brook Farm Cheese, Reading, Vt.; Mt. Alice, von Trapp Farmstead, Waitsfield, Vt.
Cider Eden Cellar Series: Pomme de Glace Ice Cider, Eden Specialty Ciders, Newport, Vt.; Emanation and Fluxion, Fable Farm Fermentory, Barnard, Vt.; Ashmead’s Kernel, Stormalong Cider, Sherborn
Coffee Mexico Finca Santa Cruz Natural, Abracadabra Coffee Co., Woodstock, Vt.
Confections and Chocolate Rabble-Rouser Chocolate and Craft, Dulcey Truffle, Montpelier, Vt.; Cassis de Résistance Truffle, Ragged Coast Chocolates, Westbrook, Maine; Special Reserve with Lawley’s Rum, Goodnow Farms Chocolate, Sudbury
Fish Fermented Seaweed Salad and Sea-Beet Kraut, Atlantic Sea Farms, Saco, Maine; Ginger Kelp Krunch Bars, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Hancock, Maine
Grains Pearled Black Barley and Marfax Crop Rotation Dry Beans, Maine Grains, Skowhegan, Maine; Hearty Heirloom Corn Tortillas, All Souls Tortilleria, Burlington, Vt.
Honey Medford Wildflower Honey and Prides Crossing Wildflower Honey, Beverly Bees, Beverly; Vermont Wildflower Honey, Republic of Vermont, Hancock, Vt.
Pantry Pure Organic Vermont Dark Robust Maple Syrup, Mount Mansfield Maple Products, Winooski, Vt.
Pickles Candied Jalapenos, The Backyard Food Company, Cranston, R.I.
Preserves Gooseberry and Elderflower, Blake Hill Preserves, Windsor, Vt.; Apple Rose, Turtle Rock Farm, Union, Maine; Black Velvet Gooseberry Summer Flowers Jam, V Smiley Preserves, New Haven, Vt.
Spirits Revolution Rye, Mad River Distillers, Warren, Vt.
Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.