23 New England artisans win Good Food Awards

The Good Food Awards winners were just announced, and 23 New England artisan food makers have reason to celebrate. The San Francisco-based Good Food Foundation sponsors the annual competition. It differs from other contests as the judges evaluate not just taste but also the crafter’s achievement to produce food in a socially and environmentally responsible way. There were close to 2,000 entries from around the country this year and nearly 200 were chosen — in categories ranging from pickles to preserves, snacks, spirits, honey, and grains. A blue Good Food Awards seal on a package informs you the item gained the recognition. This year the foundation has included an online Pop Up Shop with all the winning products. It’s open until Feb 7; shipping is free. Visit shop.goodfoodfdn.org.

Here’s the list of New England winners in the various categories: