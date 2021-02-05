Now my ex and I have been slowly mending things, mainly for our son and because [my ex’s] mother has just been diagnosed with cancer. Ever since I’ve come back to my ex, I can’t stop dreaming about my other friend. He has been in my dreams every night for the past week or so. I have no idea what any of this means. The other friend and I agreed to just be platonic. Sorry, that was a roller coaster.

Q. I was with a man for around three years [and we have a child]. We broke up in November 2020, and while broken up, a close friend of mine broke up with his girlfriend as well. We got close and then ... we did the deed. Keep in mind, I liked this guy from when I was 12 to about 17. Unfortunately, after this he moved about 600 miles away, and I’ve only seen him once since. He just got out of a seven-year relationship (which is why he moved away).

A. One of the most popular letters in Love Letters history is about dreams. It has surfaced on every year’s list of the most read letters ever since it ran in 2017. The letter writer asks about seeing someone other than your partner in dreams. “I just can’t get him out of my head for some reason,” the letter writer says, of someone from the past.

Because of the popularity of that letter — the fact that thousands of people seek it out via Google — I can tell you that many people’s brains are focused on exes and crushes after they fall asleep. These dreams don’t have to mean much. If you spend all day thinking about them, they become something else, something important, but you can choose not to do that.

It sounds like the reboot of your relationship with your ex requires work, maturity, compromise, and intense emotions. It doesn’t sound like the “mending” is light or fun. That tracks, given what you’re going through. But the tone of the relationship might make you more prone to romanticize the big night you spent with your teen crush. That experience fulfilled a wish and offered some great excitement. It makes sense that you’d think of it as an escape from the big work you’re doing now.

Ignore the dreams and focus on the real-life relationship. If the partnership with your ex doesn’t feel right a second time around — if your brain is looking for any kind of distraction, awake or asleep — you can think about committing in a new way, as a friend.

Build a solid life for your little boy. Work with your ex to make sure there’s financial stability, a loving home where each parent is present whether you are living together or not. That’s your primary focus when you have a child. Analyzing nonsense dreams over a one-night stand is foolish.

I don’t know whether you should try to work things out with the kid’s dad. You don’t tell us anything about the relationship, except it sounds like you don’t like the guy very much. The subject of the letter, Mr. Dreamboat-one-night-stand, is a non-starter and you should forget him and move on. Sure, he might [see] you again when he’s in town, but clearly he does not want a relationship with you, or to sign up as stepdad to your son. Maybe be on your own for a while. Focus on building a stable life as a single mom.

I dream of my ex-husband way too often, but I see it as my mind still trying to work out unresolved issues. Lately, I seem to have been standing up to him, and saying the things I should have said to begin with. Sometimes it is rather cathartic.

Your fantasy friend never made it official from ages 12 to 17. One booty call as he is leaving town is more of an insult than something to dream about. Do what is right for you and your child and/or look for someone local if you want to resume dating.

I don’t know what your dreams mean. My only suggestion is ... don’t get back together for anyone except YOU. Make sure it’s what YOU want. You say NOTHING about this relationship, so I don’t know if it’s a good one worth saving or not.

[The letter] wasn’t a roller coaster. In fact, I’d say it wasn’t in the same universe as a roller coaster, you’re just setting yourself up to play a passive role in your own life whenever a difficult decision comes along.

You can’t help what you dream about. In my opinion, it means nothing. Focus on if you actually want to be with your ex because you don’t sound very thrilled about it. A kid’s parents being together is only a good thing if they both actually want to be.

I had a dream last night I met someone. Even though it’s a dream, at least it was something. You’re thinking about a guy who slept with you knowing that he was going to move 600 miles away a short time after that. Keep that in mind. Why would you want to get back with either your ex or this guy?

^”I had a dream last night I met someone.” Hey. What’s up?

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.