Jennifer Lawrence suffers injury on set of ‘Don’t Look Up’ during overnight filming in Brockton

Word from the set was that Lawrence may have suffered an injury in or near her eye.

The extent of her injury was unclear, but production on the movie, which was filming overnight in Brockton, came to a halt as the Oscar-winning actress was rushed off the set around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence suffered an injury overnight on the set of the big-budget film “Don’t Look Up” when she was hit by debris propelled from a special effects explosion, according to two sources close to the production.

The incident occurred when a trash can went through a window before Lawrence cleared the immediate area. The actress was apparently hit with fragments, and she was seen holding her face as a medic was called.

Work on the film Friday has been canceled, according to the sources.

A representative for Lawrence did not immediately respond to an email or a phone call.

The Netflix film, by “The Big Short” director Adam McKay, follows two astronomers who learn that an asteroid is on a collision course with Earth but find, frustratingly, no one will take their warnings seriously. Lawrence leads a star-studded cast, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill.

Filming for “Don’t Look Up” has been taking place in Massachusetts since November. On Wednesday, film crews were spotted in Framingham, and scenes have been filmed in downtown Boston and, in December, at South Station.

The comedy was supposed to begin filming in Boston last spring but was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Emily Sweeney of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com. Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.