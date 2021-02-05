Seaport announces XO TO GO at The Current

Personalizations offered by artists will be created individually for each customer. “My embroidery machine is guided by hand,” said Fitch. “It gives you a completely unique design, something that can’t be replicated.”

The complimentary offerings are part of Boston Seaport’s retail incubator, The Current, for the month of February. Shoppers can take their purchases from Seaport retailers (including Everlane, Fjällraven, Injeanius, and Outdoor Voices) and have them hand-painted, bedazzled, or embroidered with love-themed designs. On Valentine’s Day, Cassandra de Alba from the Traveling Poetry Emporium will write individual poems to order for guests.

Armed with her 100-year-old embroidery machine, Goody Great founder Amelia Fitch will be one of three artists providing unique gift personalization at Seaport’s new pop-up experience, XO TO GO.

The rotating group of local artists, including Fitch, de Alba, and illustrator Monique Aimee, are scheduled for appearances at XO TO GO Saturdays from 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m, but the pop-up is still open Thursdays, Fridays, and for extended hours on weekends.

Appointments for consultations with the artists and shopping are recommended and can be made on Seaport’s website. In order to abide by COVID-19 safety guidelines, walk-ins will be honored only if a reservation ends early, in order to limit the number of guests. All shoppers must wear face coverings.

Even if you can’t make it for the visiting artists, their ambassadors will be on-site during shopping hours with complimentary Seaport swag and Valentine’s Day-themed patches that can be ironed onto your gifts-to-be. While XO TO GO encourages buying presents from local shops and The Current’s pop-ups, they will also customize any gift or item a customer brings from home.

“There is nothing more special than a gift designed with someone in mind,” said Claire Kilcullen, assistant marketing manager for Seaport, in a statement. “XO TO GO will be a festive destination for Bostonians to explore their creativity, allowing them to put their own personal touch on a gift for their Valentine or simply on their favorite new purchase. We hope XO TO GO will add some extra fun to Valentine’s Day all month long.”

For full details and hours or to make an appointment with one of XO TO GO’s visiting artists, visit bostonseaport.xyz/venue/xo-to-go.

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.