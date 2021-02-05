Where to celebrate Valentine’s Day

If you still actually want to spend time with your beloved 11 months into the pandemic, congratulations: You really do have something to celebrate! Happily, Boston restaurants offer plenty of romantic options for Valentine’s Day. Ahead, feast upon a round-up of dine-in and takeout choices throughout the city.

This groovy South End spot (541 Tremont St. at Clarendon Street) offers dinner specials running from Thursday, Feb. 11, until Saturday, Feb. 13, plus a prix-fixe dinner menu for $70 on Valentine’s Day. Visit in person or order to go by Feb. 11 at www.beehiveboston.com.

Cook

These family-friendly restaurants in Needham (109 Chapel St.) and Newton (825 Washington St.) serve specials including shrimp and saffron risotto, short ribs, and chocolate bread pudding, as well as themed cocktails throughout the weekend. www.cookrestaurants.com.

Cósmica

A “taco ‘bout love” menu features tacos, tropical cocktails, and brunch specials starting on Thursday, Feb. 11 (40 Berkeley St. at Gray Street). www.cosmicaboston.com.

Ducali

At this North End pizzeria and café (289 Causeway St. at Prince Street), they’ll turn any pizza you like into a heart-shaped concoction. Order before Friday, Feb. 12. Prefer to experiment with your own shapes? Try a pizza kit instead. www.duca.li

Grill 23

Transform your dining room into your own private steakhouse with a $175 dinner package with aged ribeye, filet mignon, mac and cheese, creamed spinach, and more (161 Berkeley St. at Stuart Street). Add caviar, wine, or bottled cocktails for a surcharge. www.grill23.com

Harvest

In Harvard Square, Harvest (44 Brattle St. at Story Street) offers a takeout dinner for two, including shrimp and lobster ravioli, filet mignon, salad, dessert, and bottled cocktails and wines for a surcharge. www.harvestcambridge.com

Lucia’s Ristorante

This Italian restaurant with outposts in the North End (415 Hanover St.) and Winchester (13 Mt. Vernon St.) offers a four-course, $75 dinner for two, including heart-shaped ravioli, pork tenderloin, and salmon. Or order a gift box stuffed with bubbles, chocolates, cheeses, and a gift card. Pre-order by Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Papagayo

Head to Somerville’s Assembly Row (331 Great River Road) to toast your pandemic romance with a Valentine’s Day Love Potion margarita with rose-infused tequila — and a free dessert. www.papagayorestaurants.com

Season to Go

This North Cambridge hideaway lets you dine in the comfort of your own home with a four-course heat-and-serve dinner for two, with lobster, lamb, risotto, or a fully vegetarian menu, plus cheesecake (2447 Massachusetts Ave. at Gold Star Road). Order by Wednesday, Feb. 10, for Valentine’s Day retrieval. www.seasontogo.com

Troquet on South

Enjoy a $99, three-course menu with lobster, duck, French onion soup, foie gras, and a chocolate souffle (107 South St. at Tufts Street) — enough food to lull you into a nap. Perhaps when you wake up, this nightmare will be over? www.troquetboston.com

Tamo

The Seaport Hotel’s restaurant (1 Seaport Lane) serves a $48, three-course Valentine’s Day menu, prepared on-site or for takeout, all weekend long. Choose from salads, soups, Cornish hen, stuffed sole, a banana split, or perhaps a brownie sundae topped with Marshmallow Fluff.

Town Meeting

This cozy spot within Lexington’s Inn at Hastings Park offers a three-course menu with French onion soup, mushroom risotto, flourless chocolate cake, and more for $52 per person (2027 Massachusetts Ave. at Worthen Road). www.innathastingspark.com

Lola 42

This swanky Seaport destination (22 Seaport Drive) serves splurge-y specials, including a $250, 30-ounce wagyu ribeye topped with lobster tails and crab, beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 10. www.lola42.com

The Red 8 barbecue platter. Handout

Red 8

Gamble on love at the Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway), with a $68 prix-fixe, four-course menu with assorted dumplings, Peking duck salad, black cod, and more, available to go. Neighboring steakhouse Rare also offers a special menu for $125, with shellfish and filet mignon topped with foie gras. www.encorebostonharbor.com

Sonsie

Pick up a Valentine’s Day menu to-go (327 Newbury St. at Hereford Street) on Saturday, Feb. 13, or Sunday, Feb. 14, with three courses and a bottle of wine or champagne. Choose from three packages starting at $90, with tuna tataki, braised short ribs, foie gras, salmon, scallops, and desserts.

Scampo

At the Liberty Hotel’s flagship restaurant (215 Charles St. at Fruit Street), Lydia Shire oversees a $130 Valentine’s Day four-course feast with ravioli, Chilean sea bass, veal chops, beef tenderloin, lobster, and other indulgences. www.scampoboston.com

Yellow Door Taqueria

From the privacy of your couch, open a heart-shaped box with tacos for two, guacamole, and a bottle of strawberry-coconut margarita. Add a personalized message for $3. Order through Thursday, Feb. 11 (2297 Dorchester Ave., Dorchester, and 354 Harrison Ave., South End). www.yellowdoortaqueria.com

Zuma

Pair a 13-course Japanese tasting menu with snow cones and psychic readings (will your beloved someday learn how to work Zoom?) at this $135 per person carnival-themed feast on Valentine’s Eve (1 Dalton St. at Clearway Street). They’ll also host two Valantine’s brunches on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Valentine’s Day. www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/zumaboston

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.