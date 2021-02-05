How my cat helped me realize what it takes to make a marriage last

He arrived with the kind of black light used at murder scenes to detect blood, hair fibers, and other unsavory items. I had recently read that these lights also sometimes glow in response to commercial teeth whiteners. Because my teeth have been as chemically-treated as a public swimming pool for toddlers, I vowed not to smile while Dave was on the job. Then I realized that I was reminding myself not to smile in the presence of my ex. That alone made me smile.

Recently, my ex-husband showed up at the scene of the crime — the home we’d shared for 12 years — with his CSI equipment, ready to conduct a forensic investigation.

I knew my curiosity would compel me to enter the low-ceilinged crawlspace of the house on my hands and knees to bear witness to a weird display. For one thing, there was the bizarre reason Dave was whipping out the Ghostbusters-grade technology: to detect years-old cat urine, invisible to the naked eye but a pungent presence nonetheless. One of our cats had apparently been using the crawlspace as her personal litter box in her old age.

If you’ve ever gotten a whiff of cat pee, you know that it has a seemingly infinite half life. Although the stench had faded and was limited to that area, I suspected it would be a problem when I finally decided to sell the house. Sure enough, a potential buyer had gotten a nose-full after opening the crawlspace door and had complained. This same person had also complained about a cobweb in my living room, which, in case you were wondering, didn’t come with the house.

I had been nervous from the start about scrutiny and criticism of the house. I’m not exactly a savvy home-improver; in fact, I’m not even a good manager of my own clutter.

My messiness was one of the major problems in my marriage to Dave. He isn’t especially neat either, but he’s neater than me. As is often the case with people who have similar flaws, Dave looked at me and saw everything he didn’t like in himself, and then some.

He hardly needed a black light to identify my household offenses; they were everywhere. The unfolded clothes oozing out of drawers. The reams of uncategorized mail. Worst of all, the refrigerator — a graveyard of fuzzy perishables that I’d come to almost fear. He’d grown up in a meticulous household run by a mom who could out-tidy Marie Kondo. He couldn’t have dreamed up a more precise opposite than me.

Things went bad not long after we moved in together. He started to criticize my mess; I started to rail against his criticism, both overtly and passive-aggressively. Neither of us was a bad person — we were just bad for each other.

“Whoa, there’s a huge spot, right there!” I said, pointing to a patch of luminescent, ghostly purple light. “Mittens really did a number on this crawlspace.”

“Both numbers,” he added with a laugh.

I laughed, too. In clearing out our house together, we had unearthed memories of happy times in our relationship. We’d always shared a sense of humor and had great conversations. What I’ve realized, though, is something ridiculously simple: you don’t have to be married to connect in this way. But you do need to be compatible on the everyday business of sharing a household to remain married.

I’m dating someone now, someone who doesn’t have to struggle to tolerate my faults. They just don’t upset him. If he were to inspect our relationship with a black light, these aspects of my personality wouldn’t even glimmer. I hope it’s the same for Dave in his new relationship.

Our house finally sold, to a family with cats of its own (they even asked if they could keep the cat perches we have in the windows). Apparently, the house has found the kind of inhabitants who focus on its charms rather than its flaws. Maybe they’ll even love it the way we all deserve to be loved — as is.

Jennifer Byrne is a writer in New Jersey.








