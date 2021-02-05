Zoom blind date: ‘I wasn’t sure what time to log on . . . Should I be fashionably late?’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

What makes her a catch: She’s a really good listener

Her perfect mate: He would work to make the world a better place.

ANTHONY M.: 25 / para-professional

What makes him a catch: He’s a great listener

His hobbies: Playing his guitar and drums

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, WATERTOWN AND MEDWAY

TUNED IN

Bianca I took a risk and signed up for Cupid, honestly never expecting to hear back.

Anthony I read an article about Cupid in the Globe.

Bianca Before the date, I did some deep breathing to calm my nerves.

Anthony I was not too nervous. I got Zoom ready on my computer.

Bianca I wasn’t sure what time to log on. Should I be prompt? Should I be fashionably late? Is that even a thing since you don’t have to travel anywhere and you have literally no excuse to be late? I decided to log on at 7:01 p.m.

Anthony I was a few minutes early.

Bianca When I got on, Anthony was already on the call but with his camera off. I smiled and said hi and waited for him to turn on his camera. He seemed like a nice person. He [also] seemed a little nervous, but so was I. We first talked about how our weeks had gone and where we were from.

Anthony She seemed cute.

SOUNDING OFF

Bianca Anthony is getting his master’s in community psychology and he works in a school as a paraprofessional. I majored in psychology in undergrad and I am a teacher, so we quickly bonded over our similarities. We also talked about music, movies, and sports. It was nice to talk to someone who could relate to all of the hardships this school year has brought.

Anthony Both of us work in a school, even during the pandemic.

Bianca I started off nervous but my nerves subsided and I was just focusing on our conversation.

Anthony I had fish and chips from Medway Cafe. It was great.

Bianca Anthony was really nice and took the time to ask me questions about myself. I told him that I was originally from New York but moved to Boston for college and stayed here after graduation. He is from the Boston area.

Anthony The virtual date was a good experience, although I don’t think there was any romantic chemistry.

ALL QUIET

Bianca It was nice getting to know him but I didn’t feel as if “anything was there.” But also, I don’t know if you can truly know if something is there over Zoom. It is hard to build a genuine connection on Zoom with someone you have never met.

Anthony I felt comfortable throughout the date.

Bianca There was a point where it felt like we had run out of things to talk about and there was some awkward silence. After a few seconds, I said, “Well it was really nice getting to talk to you.” He said the same and then we said good night and logged off.

Anthony My date said “it was nice to meet you.” I said, “Have a great weekend.”

SECOND DATE?

Bianca I liked chatting with Anthony but I don’t think I’ll go on another date. I also don’t think virtual dating is for me.

Anthony Possibly. We did have some things in common.

POST-MORTEM

Bianca / B-

Anthony / B+







