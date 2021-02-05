Baker unveils call center to help seniors book vaccine appointments, rolls out campaign to combat hesitancy

Baker said the vaccine call center can be accessed by dialing 211 and selecting the prompt for help with scheduling an appointment.

The call center, which Baker had repeatedly said would go live this week, comes as a supplement to the state’s website, mass.gov/covidvaccine, which has been particularly challenging to navigate for older residents.

Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that the state has unveiled its call center to help seniors age 75 and over book COVID-19 vaccine appointments, following a balky rollout of the state website for booking shots.

The call center, Baker said, will be staffed by over 500 workers with translation available for many different languages. Baker said the website should still be the first access point for most people.

Baker said the call center’s “aimed at helping residents 75 and over access an appointment,” and that “we expect this call center, certainly today, will experience a very high call volume. ... Once you’re connected to a representative, residents will be asked to confirm that they are 75 or older” and that they’re having trouble with the website.

The governor added that 20,000 appointment slots remain available for next week at the mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield for eligible groups.

Separately, Baker announced a new television ad and social media campaign to promote the safety of the vaccine and encourage people in the hardest hit communities to get inoculated when the time comes.

The campaign, Baker said, features doctors who represent “a wide range of races and ethnicities and regions of Massachusetts.”

“This campaign is a crucial part of our work to ensure equity in the vaccine distribution process,” Baker said.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said those with Internet access should still book appointments online if they can.

“The vaccine scheduling resource line is currently only for individuals 75 years and older, and yes, they’re going to ask you what age, what year you were born,” Sudders said. “And it’s meant to help individuals who may not have a family member, a neighbor, or someone to help them find an appointment online, or they do not have Internet [service] available to them.”

