The Black history I carry with me: Daniel Oyolu

“My name is Daniel Oyolu and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring and acknowledging the fact that Martin Luther King met Coretta Scott while they were both studying in Boston: Martin at Boston University and Coretta at the New England Conservatory.

The two were really different. Coretta came from rural Alabama and was reserved whereas Martin hailed from urban Atlanta and was quite gregarious (no surprise). At the end of the first date, Martin told Coretta she had all the qualities he wanted in a wife. Meanwhile, Coretta thought Martin was so short! But they did eventually grow close while in Boston. They were both serious individuals, politically active, and decided together to dedicate their lives and union to changing the world.”

Celebrating Black love is essential.

Oyolu is a Harvard Law student with a commitment to community and culture.

