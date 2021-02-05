A Boston graduate student left his $22,000 flute on a train in Chicago. Here’s how he got it back

The 23-year-old Berklee College of Music graduate student made it to the top of the stairs at the station when he realized he left his flute on the train. And this wasn’t just any flute.

Donald Rabin was on a train in Chicago, passing through the city on a layover before returning to Boston. He realized late that he was at his stop, Logan Square, and moved quickly to exit the train’s doors in time.

Donald Rabin, a graduate student at the Berklee College of Music, got his flute back from Chicago police after he left it on a train.

Rabin’s late grandmother left him money to buy the $22,000, gold and silver instrument when she died in 2016, according to The Chicago Tribune. It’s his livelihood, he wrote in a Facebook post last Sunday that began with the words “FLUTE EMERGENCY.”

The scramble to track down his treasured flute began. It would take a frantic search, a Facebook post, a message from a homeless man, and help from a pawn shop owner and police before it ended up back in Rabin’s hands, according to reports.

Rabin told the Tribune he rode the Blue Line for four hours looking for it. He asked a Chicago Transit Authority employee to stop the train line. He filed a police report, scoured the CTA’s lost and found, and spent the next couple of days reaching out to media outlets to try to spread the word, according to the Tribune.

“I‘m desperate to find it because it is my joy, career, and sole passion in this world,” he wrote on Facebook. “Please let me know if there is anything I can do. I just hope that a kind soul is out there with my instrument.”

By Tuesday, the day he was set to return to Boston, he didn’t think he’d see his prized flute again.

“There’s no call. Nobody has turned it in,” Rabin told The Washington Post of what he was thinking at the time. “I’m going to be leaving a place for the first time without my instrument.”

He was sitting on the plane just before he left Chicago when a man commented on his Facebook post with a photo of the flute. The man, Lukas Mcentee, told Rabin he and his wife, who are homeless, took it to a local pawn shop in exchange for a $500 loan, according to the Post.

The owner of the pawn shop, Gabe Coconate, told The Chicago Sun-Times he saw a news report about the missing flute a couple of days after Mcentee brought it in.

“My wife goes, ‘That’s not the flute that came in?’ And I’m like, ‘Son of a [expletive], yes it is. That is the flute,’” he told the paper.

Coconate called the police and told them he had the flute. According to the Sun-Times, police advised Coconate to hold on to the flute and later picked it up from the shop.

Rabin flew to Chicago the next day to get it and performed a couple of songs for police to show his gratitude. He also donated to a GoFundMe for Mcentee and his wife and shared it on social media to say thanks for their role in getting the flute back to him.

“When I play, I always feel this emotion and sense of peace. I know in my heart that that’s my grandmother,” Rabin told the Post. “So today, when I finally got to hold the flute in my hands, I felt like it was my grandmother again.”

