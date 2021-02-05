Boston Police investigating possible tampering of Flintstone children’s vitamins

A woman reported that a bottle of the children’s vitamins she purchased Wednesday at the store on Allstate Road “actually contained multiple pills and capsules of various sizes and colors,” police said in a statement.

Boston police are investigating possible tampering of Flintstone Chewable tablets purchased at a Target store at the South Bay Center in Dorchester.

The woman told police that the packaging showed visible signs of possible tampering. When the woman opened the bottle, she also discovered that its protective seal had been broken, police said.

Target was contacted, and they removed all remaining Flintstone tablets from the store’s aisle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (617) 343-4742. To report information anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.