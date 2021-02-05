He turned in footage of the Capitol riot to the FBI. Then he was charged with taking part

McCreary’s footage showed a mob rushing the doors of the Capitol and several confrontations between rioters and police officers, according to an FBI report. A few days later, one of McCreary’s co-workers at Domino’s Pizza posted a picture of him standing inside the Capitol next to the man in the fur hat with horns, who has become known as Q Shaman.

The FBI didn’t see it that way. On Thursday, McCreary, a 33-year-old who lives in North Adams, was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal entry and three counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The day after a violent mob stormed the US Capitol, Brian McCreary reached out to the FBI with a host of videos, many of them documenting the chaos inside the building, federal authorities said. In his submission, McCreary described himself as a bystander who “noticed the instigators call for action early on, and decided to follow them in order to record.”

“This man, with the glasses and mask, is Brian McCreary, my co-worker from Domino’s Pizza,” the caption read. The tweet has since received more than 82,000 likes.

The FBI soon interviewed four of McCreary’s co-workers, who told investigators that McCreary had expressed his belief “that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election” and had told one co-worker he had “raided” the Capitol, according to the report.

On Jan. 26, McCreary provided a voluntary statement to the FBI where he again portrayed himself as a witness who was documenting the people committing crimes, the report stated. The rioting “felt like Antifa,” he said.

He told investigators that he understood that going into the building “might not have been legal” but “he made a personal choice at that point,” the report stated.

McCreary admitted to following the crowd as they moved about the building; claimed he urged them not to harm police officers; and was ultimately stopped by a police officer who asked if he was a member of the press. McCreary says he told the officer he was not, provided his driver’s license, and then left the building as ordered.

But when rioters broke through a second entrance, McCreary admitted that he followed them inside the building again. He told investigators he was present when a woman, later identified as Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a police officer while trying to break through a window into the House chamber, according to the FBI report. McCreary told investigators he left the building a short time later.

McCreary has since been fired by Dominos, according to Tim McIntyre, a company spokesman. “We strongly reject the alleged actions by the individual in question,” he said in a statement. “We have been informed by the store owner that the individual in question is no longer employed by the franchisee.”

McCreary also owns a business with his wife, Kumi Ishizawa, called McZawa, which provides audio visual production for events, according to the company website. The couple moved to the Berkshires from New York City after falling in love with the area, according to the website.

In an e-mail, McCreary said he would not comment until the judicial process is complete.

On Jan. 19, two other Massachusetts residents were arrested in connection with the Capitol siege. Mark G. Sahady, 46, of Malden, one of the organizers of the Straight Pride Parade, and Suzanne Ianni, 59, a Natick Town Meeting member, were charged with misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested a second man from New England in connection with the attack on the Capitol. Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, Maine, was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assault on a federal officer, and certain acts during a civil disorder, the FBI said.

Fitzsimons gave an interview to a local news outlet, the Rochester Voice, in which he described being “clubbed in the head with a baton after he was unwillingly pushed forward to a police line outside the west face of the Capitol,” according to a criminal complaint. Fitzsimons said he was then helped to an ambulance and taken to a hospital, where he received six stitches to his head wound.

