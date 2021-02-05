‘If this isn’t the bottom, I don’t know what the hell is.’

Margaret Grun Kibben , the House chaplain, implored God to “lift up our eyes to your grace.”

So it was especially amusing that Thursday’s congressional hearing on what to do with Marjorie Taylor Greene, that self-styled God-fearing, Jesus-loving congresswoman from Georgia, who’s in favor of assassinating Democrats and thinks Jews shoot laser beams from space to start wildfires in California, began with a prayer.

It is always funny listening to politicians, of all people, and especially Washington pols, of all politicians, invoke God and Jesus and religion in general.

“We commit to clothe ourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience,” the good chaplain prayed.

And then the crazy lady from Georgia got up and said Facebook made her do it.

All that stuff she put on social media, about 9/11 being a hoax, about all those supposedly murdered schoolchildren in Connecticut and Florida being actors paid to promote antigun legislation, well, she just learnt it from that there Internet thingy.

Then she unlearnt it. Right before she ran for Congress.

“I’ve never been arrested,” Greene said, as if that was a ringing endorsement of her integrity. “I’m a very regular American.”

If that latter assertion is true, yikes.

Greene said she wasn’t interested in politics until Donald Trump ran for president.

“He was someone I could relate to,” she said. “I liked his plain talk.”

As she did not elaborate, it was unclear if, by plain talk, she was referring to Trump’s bragging about grabbing women by their genitalia or his generic description of Mexicans as rapists and drug dealers.

Greene did not explicitly apologize for her offensive behavior, such as liking a suggestion that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deserved a bullet to the head. She did, however, talk about God and Jesus and illegal immigrants and her opposition to abortion. She compared the mainstream media to the QAnon conspiracy kooks she has long embraced.

“I believe in God with all my heart,” Greene said. “I’m a sinner and Jesus died on the cross to forgive me for my sins.”

Jesus could not be reached for comment, but even if, by some miracle, Jesus said, “That woman’s barmy. Tell her to stop dropping my name,” the Republicans would find some other reason to ignore Greene’s shocking bigotry and conspiracy theories.

Jim McGovern, the congressman from Worcester, grew up in the Burncoat section of that great city, where they pride themselves on being able to smell BS from the farms a couple miles away up Route 12.

And so it was left to McGovern, Rules Committee chair, to rise, repeatedly, to remind the Republican apologists who were acting as if Greene made these remarks when she was in high school that, in fact, she was peddling hateful nonsense as recently as last fall when she ran for Congress on a platform of being the absolute craziest person yet elected to that august body.

Since everyone was throwing religion around, McGovern played that game.

“I’ve read the Bible, too,” he said. “I believe in the Jesuit tradition: Apology is not just words, it’s action.”

Greene’s actions, he noted, include continuing to raise money by defending her right to say the things she supposedly, in the most mealy-mouthed way possible, repudiated.

McGovern noted that removing Greene from a standing committee is not unprecedented, that it has been done to Democrats and Republicans alike.

“This is not a radical idea,” he said.

McGovern thought he’d never concur with Mitch McConnell, but agreed with the Senate minority leader that Greene was a cancer on the Republican Party.

“Her words are indefensible,” McGovern said. “And we must act, not because it helps us and hurts them, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

McGovern challenged his Republican colleagues to read what she has said and try to defend it.

“If this isn’t the bottom,” he said, “I don’t know what the hell is.”

The new bottom arrived when 199 Republicans refused to join the majority, including 11 Republicans, that pushed Greene to the fringes where she swims.





























Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.