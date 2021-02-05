Person shot in Dorchester, injuries life-threatening, police say

Officers were on scene investigating the shooting.

Police received a 911 call just past 10 p.m. reporting a person shot at that intersection, Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said a short time later.

A victim sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Capen and Evans streets in Dorchester late Thursday night, Boston police said.

No further information was immediately available, Tavares said.

This breaking news story will be updated as information becomes available.

