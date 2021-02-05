Man injured in Brockton shooting

A 43-year-old man was shot and injured in Brockton Thursday night, police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.
At 9:13 p.m., the city’s gunfire detection system picked up nine rounds fired on Shepard Street, he said.
One man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. He ran to neighbors on Warren Avenue, who alerted police. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Duarte said
The shooting is under investigation, and police have no suspects at the moment, according to Duerte.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 508-941-0234.
