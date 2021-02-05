Man injured in Brockton shooting

A 43-year-old man was shot and injured in Brockton Thursday night, police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

At 9:13 p.m., the city’s gunfire detection system picked up nine rounds fired on Shepard Street, he said.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. He ran to neighbors on Warren Avenue, who alerted police. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, Duarte said