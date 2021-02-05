Maps: Here’s how much snow to expect in Massachusetts on Super Bowl Sunday

Forecasters said Friday afternoon it’s possible that storm watches are expanded to include Boston, Worcester, and northern Providence County in Rhode Island, as the amount of snow expected “north and west of I-95″ could increase.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Sunday morning to late Sunday night for southeastern Massachusetts and most of Rhode Island. Those areas could see heavy snow with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, and wind gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

While Tom Brady takes the field in Florida, where temperatures could reach up to 74 degrees on Super Bowl Sunday, it’ll be a different story here in New England.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the mid-20s to mid-30s, with lows of teens to low-20s, forecasters said.

A winter storm watch is in effect on Sunday for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. NWS

While Cape Cod, the South Coast, and parts of the South Shore are expected to get the most snow on Sunday, the rest of the state is expected to see at least a couple of inches.

Hyannis is expected to see the most snow with 7 inches. Communities including Plymouth, New Bedford, and other parts of Cape Cod are expected to see 6 inches from 1 a.m. on Sunday to 1 a.m. on Monday. Boston and Foxborough are expected to see 5 inches, and communities north of Boston and in the Merrimack Valley are likely to see 3 inches in that time frame, forecasters said. The central and western parts of the state are expected to get 2 or 3 inches.

This map shows how much snow is expected in Massachusetts from early Sunday morning to early Monday morning. NWS

Snow will start falling Sunday morning, and by 1 p.m., a couple of inches are likely in southern Massachusetts. Boston and parts of Central and Western Massachusetts will likely see an inch of snow by early afternoon, with less than an inch expected north of Boston.

This map shows how much snow is expected to fall from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. NWS

Most of the snowfall expected for Sunday will take place in the afternoon into the evening. Southeastern Massachusetts communities and most of Cape Cod are expected to get 4 inches from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Eastham will likely see 5 inches. Boston and Gloucester are likely to get 3 inches, while north of Boston and Worcester will get 2 inches. Up to an inch is expected by 7 p.m. in western Massachusetts communities.

The snow will start dissipating around nightfall, and from 7 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. on Monday, less than an inch is expected to fall in eastern Massachusetts and most of the rest of the state won’t see more snow.

This map shows how much snow is expected to fall between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday. NWS

Flakes are expected to begin falling at 10 a.m. across Rhode Island and parts of southern and southeastern Massachusetts. At 1 p.m., snow will start in Boston, north of Boston and the Merrimack Valley, and along the western border of Massachusetts.

This map shows what time snow is expected to start falling on Sunday. NWS

By 1 p.m. on Sunday, snow will be falling across Rhode Island and most of Massachusetts, except for Greenfield and Amherst and their surrounding areas, and west of Fitchburg.

This map shows what type of weather to expect by 1 p.m. NWS

At 7 p.m., snow may still be falling in Eastern and Western Massachusetts and the Cape, but it will have stopped in central areas of the state and in almost all of Rhode Island. By 1 a.m., the snow will likely have stopped across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

This map shows what type of weather to expect by 7 p.m. on Sunday. NWS

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.