Mass., Maine men arrested for storming the US Capitol last month

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested on a federal warrant for one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assault on a federal officer, and certain acts during a civil disorder, the FBI said.

Brian P. McCreary, 33, of North Adams, was arrested on a federal warrant for two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and three counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the FBI’s Boston office said in a statement.

The FBI on Thursday arrested a Massachusetts man and a Maine man who participated in the insurrection at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., last month that attempted to block the certification of President Biden’s electoral victory over then-president Trump, according to officials.

Four of McCreary’s coworkers at a Domino’s Pizza identified him in a photo taken inside the Capitol building during the rioting led by Trump supporters, according to an affidavit filed in court.

The coworkers also told investigators that McCreary “has expressed political beliefs on multiple occasions while at work, to include the belief that there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election,” according to the document.

After McCreary returned home from Washington, he allegedly told a co-worker he had “raided” the Capitol and sent the coworker several videos “depicting rioters inside the Capitol attempting to breach a door [and] confronting police officers,” according to the affidavit. The sound of a gunshot can also be heard in one video, the document says.

McCreary allegedly told investigators “that he traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the ‘rally’ because he was frustrated with the results of the 2020 Presidential election, specifically the fact that an audit was not performed to address allegations of mass voter fraud,” according to the document.

McCreary allegedly said he marched to the Capitol, climbed a metal barrier to get a better view, and then used his cellphone camera to record people who were committing crimes and inciting violence, according to the document. He allegedly told investigators that “he directed people inside the building not to harm police officers or commit any acts of violence.”

He allegedly said he left the Capitol and reentered briefly through a different door, and he was then present when a woman was shot by police as she tried to break down the door to the Senate chamber, according to the filing.

Fitzsimons was allegedly caught on surveillance video “pushing and grabbing against officers who were holding a police line in an arched entranceway on the lower west terrace of the Capitol Building” and then lowering his shoulder and ramming officers with his body, according to a separate affidavit filed in his case.

Fitzsimons gave an interview to a local news outlet, the Rochester Voice, in which he described being “clubbed in the head with a baton after he was unwillingly pushed forward to a police line outside the west face of the Capitol,” according to the filing. Fitzsimons said he was then helped to an ambulance and taken to a hospital, where he received six stitches to his head wound, according to the filing.

Fitzsimons also called into a Town of Lebanon meeting the day after the insurrection and said he had been “sucked in” to the crowd outside the Capitol and pushed up against the police line, where an officer struck him on the head with a baton, according to the document.

He said during that meeting that the pro-Trump rally in Washington was a peaceful protest gone wrong and that he had become a pawn of people who did not support Trump but used the opportunity to foment violence, according to the filing.

