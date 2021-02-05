Racist graffiti hits close to home for Smithfield family

Her sister explained: “That’s the way the system works.” She said to herself: “The system is not right.”

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Hattie Mae Burroughs-Porter remembers the day, back in the 1940s, when she passed by two women while walking to school in Greensboro, Alabama. By the time she arrived home, someone had told her older sister that the young Black girl had refused to step off the sidewalk for the two white ladies.

Soon afterward, her mother sent her to live with her older brother in Rhode Island. She figures her mother didn’t want her to “get in trouble for speaking out” in the South.

In Providence, she worked at Shepard’s department store and met her future husband, Willie Ray Porter, while teaching Sunday school at the Winter Street AME Zion Church. In 1963, they moved to Smithfield – then a rural town like the ones they’d grown up in.

But though she was no longer living in the South, she found “the system” still existed — and some people in Smithfield wanted to enforce it. She remembers the day someone blew up her mailbox. She remembers hearing that some townspeople feared an influx of Black families would “destroy the neighborhood.”

Still, Smithfield became her family’s home, and for Burroughs-Porter, now 91, the fond memories are strong.

“The kids were happy,” she said. Her sons – Wayne and Kevin Porter – became the first Black students to graduate from Smithfield High School, which opened in 1966. And today, Kevin Porter’s son is a student there.

The family was left reeling recently after racist graffiti was found spray-painted on a bridge along a popular walking trail in Smithfield. A national group condemned the incident, and the Porter family finds itself at the center of the discussion about how the town can best respond.

In interviews with the Globe, three generations of the Porter family offered a long-term look at how far Smithfield has come in terms of race – and just how far it, and so many towns like it, have yet to go.

Kim Ziegelmayer, her son Ray Porter, and her former husband Kevin Porter stand by the bridge in Smithfield where Ziegelmayer found racist graffiti, which has since been painted over. Three juveniles have been charged with malicious damage and conspiracy, the Smithfield police said. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“We are making progress. We are taking steps along the way,” Kevin Porter said. “But we might have 100 stairs to climb, and we are at step 26.”

At times, it can seem like we, as a people, have taken a step back, he said.

On Jan. 15, Porter’s former wife, Kim Ziegelmayer, was strolling along the Stillwater Scenic Trail when she discovered that someone had spray-painted lewd images and racist words on pillars of the Route 116 bridge — including the N word, “$5 Slaves,” and an obscene reference to George Floyd.

Ziegelmayer, who is white, said she immediately thought of her 15-year-old son, who is biracial. “There was no mention of his name, but this hatred was pointed directly at him and his father,” she said.

After she reported it, the town painted over the graffiti, and three juveniles have been charged with malicious damage and conspiracy, the Smithfield police said.

But Ziegelmayer is insisting the town do more than just slap a coat of gray paint over the lurid signs of hate. She sent photos of the graffiti to town and school officials, urging them to publicly condemn the racism and to use the incident as a “teachable moment,” especially in the context of Black History Month.

Local officials responded with public statements condemning the graffiti. And Smithfield Town Council President Suzy Alba said the council will host a “Town Forum on Race and Equality” via Zoom on Feb. 17. It will include the Rhode Island Commission on Prejudice and Bias and the Anti-Defamation League. The Smithfield Youth Council is planning a forum of its own, and it has talked about painting positive murals where the graffiti was found, she said.

Ziegelmayer said she hopes the town creates a diversity subcommittee and adopts an action plan to ensure that progress continues. “We have to continue to raise awareness and help people understand that not everyone has the same experience in America,” she said.

Ziegelmayer has created the Smithfield Anti-Hate Coalition, which has more than 130 members on its Facebook page. She noted that some of the graffiti targeted the LGTBQ community, so the group will address that along with the racism. She said this is a crucial moment for the town – a moment for leaders to step forward to define what Smithfield stands for, what it expects from its residents, and what it absolutely will not tolerate.

A swastika remains visible on the George Washington Highway bridge along the Stillwater Scenic Trail in Smithfield. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

A town of less than 22,000 people, Smithfield is the hometown of Governor Gina M. Raimondo. It’s the home of Bryant University and Fidelity Investments, of apple orchards and A&W Root Beer. Its history includes notable figures such as Sullivan Ballou, the Civil War major whose poignant letter to his wife was featured in a Ken Burns documentary.

But like other parts of the country, its history also includes virulent racism. In the 1930s, John Algernon Domin, an “exalted cyclops” in the Ku Klux Klan, owned property in Smithfield where men in white hoods held rallies, spouting hatred of Blacks, Catholics, and Jews. A street in the town is still named after him.

In 2012, a retired Army colonel who grew up in Smithfield asked the town to change the name of Domin Avenue, but some residents objected, saying the Klan rallies were in the past and an address change would be a big inconvenience. The town ended up keeping the street name, saying it was in recognition of all families named Domin.

Today, Smithfield’s population is 92.4 percent white, 3.7 percent Latino, and 1.4 percent Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Kevin Porter grew up on Ridge Road, not far from Domin Avenue, and said he had a “wonderful” childhood. “I think this is a great place to raise a family,” he said.

In Little League, Porter hit home runs for the Bradford-Sutcliffe Insurance team. At the Raymond C. LaPerche Elementary School, he met Ziegelmayer, who would become his wife.

“We know good people,” he said. “We have good friends.”

But Porter also remembers hearing racist jokes about watermelon and fried chicken. He remembers the junior high classmate who prank-called his house, using the N-word, and he remembers that when he challenged that kid to a fight the next day, the kid ran away.

“I can’t tell you who is going to be racist when I walk out that door,” he said. “I mean, if you turn over a couple of rocks, you are going to find a crayfish.”

Porter graduated from Northeastern University, and along with Ziegelmayer and two high school buddies he formed a company that launched by serving refreshments (including Del’s lemonade) at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. KT&T Distributors evolved into an energy efficiency company, and at age 56, Porter is CEO.

After living in Atlanta for 10 years, he moved back to Smithfield, where his son, Ray Porter, is in 10th grade at Smithfield High. And now, even with the offensive graffiti gone, he and his son are confronting the reality that safe and staid Smithfield still has work to do to confront racism.

“It’s horrible. It shows some of the underlying racism,” Porter said. “But I’m not shocked. Racism has always been here. It’s about ignorance.”

Racist graffiti found by Kim Ziegelmayer in January, painted on a bridge supporting the George Washington Highway as it crosses the Woonasquatucket River in Smithfield, R.I. Kim Ziegelmayer

In recent months, a Confederate flag has flown outside a home in the Greenville section of Smithfield. Porter dismisses that flag as a “second-place trophy.” But he said the graffiti can’t be ignored. “We need to have the conversation,” he said.

Porter said he wants ensure the path is easier for his son to travel. “Ray is sort of what the future of America looks like – Ray is biracial,” Porter said. “I just hope the story is easier for him – that when he has kids that ignorance is gone and the conversations are easier to have.”

At age 15, Ray Porter said he has had the N word directed at him in middle and high school. He said some white classmates “make jokes about racism, and sometimes it’s not funny.”

The racist graffiti is “whack – not good,” he said. “I expected better from the people in town.”

He agreed that this moment provides a chance for his community to have a conversation about race. “Kids in town are not educated enough on it,” he said. “Use this moment as an example.”

Ray Porter said he expects that when he is older – when he has a 15-year-old son of his own – there will be less racism.

“I think it will be a lot better,” he said. People were “super racist” when his grandmother was his age, he said. “Now, it’s gotten a lot better, so that trend will continue.”

Kevin Porter, Kim Ziegelmayer, and their son Ray Porter walk together along the trail where racist graffiti was found in Springfield, R.I., in January. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Ray’s grandmother Burroughs-Porter, who now lives in Georgia, said she was surprised to hear about the racist graffiti in Smithfield.

“But not too surprised, with what’s going on all over the country,” she said. “In a lot of respects, we have made progress, but this new hatred that is rising up is bringing some of that stuff back.”

Burroughs-Porter noted that the racist graffiti was discovered soon after a mob that included white nationalists stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed attempt to overturn Donald Trump’s defeat in the presidential election.

White supremacists and groups such as the Proud Boys felt emboldened during the four years of Trump’s presidency, she said. “Barack Obama became president, he had two terms, and this angered them very much,” she said. “So when you have a president (Trump) coming in taking sides with them, it gave them more permission to do whatever they felt like.”

Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan proved attractive to those who “want to go back to the old days,” she said. “But you don’t move backward in time – you move forward.”

In the end, Burroughs-Porter said, it comes down to an age-old battle between love and hate.

Growing up in rural Alabama, she saw how children learned to hate. She said she and her sister used to play with a white girl who lived “up on the hill.” But when they reached a certain age, the girl’s mother announced that the girl couldn’t play with them anymore “because they were different.”

Burroughs-Porter said she isn’t exactly sure how Smithfield will move past the hate sprayed on that Route 116 bridge. But she has faith that it will come down to some version of a 2,000-year-old biblical command: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”

“We are all God’s children, and we should be treated that way. We all were born equally, so why are we being treated differently because of the color of our skin?” Burroughs-Porter said. “Love is the key.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.