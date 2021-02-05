Shots fired during attempted gas station robbery in Hampton, N.H.; two suspects arrested

Speedway gas station employees reported the alleged Lafayette Road robbery to Hampton police around 2:04 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that Ayers allegedly became involved in a struggle with the clerk in the parking lot of the gas station and pulled out what was believed to be a handgun, police said.

Police arrested 19-year-old Cameron Ayers, of North Hampton, N.H, and 18-year-old James Dustin, of Hampton, in connection with the alleged robbery following a search through the surrounding neighborhood, police said in a statement.

A New Hampshire store clerk fired a gun at two men in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station after a struggle and robbery involving the theft of alcohol from the Hampton, N.H. store early Thursday, police said.

Advertisement

The clerk then pulled out his gun in response to the perceived threat and fired a round at the vehicle the two men were in, police said. The suspects allegedly fled the vehicle on foot, police said.

Ayers and Dustin were then discovered “going through vehicles” in the area of Towle Avenue by a resident, who notified police around 2:42 a.m. The two men then allegedly ran away from the first responding officer, who eventually caught up with Ayers, and discovered what is believed to be drug paraphernalia on his person as well as items taken from a vehicle on Towle Avenue and “tools commonly used to perpetrate break-ins,” police said.

Dustin was arrested in a back yard off of Atlantic Avenue by a New Hampshire State Police K-9 unit after another citizen saw him walking in the area, police said. Police discovered Dustin had a warrant out for his arrest for an alleged criminal trespass in 2020.

Ayers was charged with a Class B Felony charge of Robbery, Resisting Arrest or Detention, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Loitering and Prowling, police said.

Advertisement

Dustin was charged with two counts of Loitering and Prowling, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, Resisting Arrest or Detention, and Criminal Trespass.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no one was injured, police said.

Both men were arraigned in Hampton District Court Thursday, according to police.









Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.