Starting Monday, Boston restaurants, other businesses, can go to 40 percent capacity

According to the statement, the list of industries that will be allowed to operate at 40 percent capacity in Boston include arcades and recreational businesses; close contact personal services, whose employees won’t count toward the capacity limit; driving and flight schools; indoor areas at golf clubs; gyms and health clubs; common areas of lodging establishments; cinemas, with a limit of 50 people per theater; museums; offices; places of worship; retail stores; and restaurants, whose employees also won’t count toward the cap.

Walsh’s office announced the move for the city in a statement. The change takes effect at 5 a.m. Monday.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office said Friday that Boston on Monday will increase its 25-percent capacity restriction on businesses such as restaurants and gyms to 40 percent, bringing the city in line with the rest of the state.

The current restrictions on gathering sizes remain the same, the statement said, with a maximum of 10 people indoors and 25 attendees outdoors. Those limits, the statement said, apply to private homes, event venues, and public spaces.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve made decisions based on science and data,” Walsh said in the statement. “The data right now tells us things are moving in the right direction. While Massachusetts continues to expand access to vaccines and our numbers trend modestly downward, we need to stay vigilant. Please keep wearing face coverings, washing your hands, staying 6 feet apart and please do not gather with people you don’t live with.”

According to the statement, Boston as of Jan. 28 was averaging 342.7 coronavirus cases per day, down from 590.4 in mid-January. The city’s positive test rate, the statement continued, is currently 6.2 percent, down from a high of 8.9 percent in early January.

Baker, in lifting the capacity restrictions at the state level Thursday, had also cited positive public health data.

He told reporters the the state had seen a “50 percent reduction in our seven-day average case count since its peak in early January, and a 35 percent reduction in COVID hospitalizations.”

Not everyone was on board with the Baker administration’s decision.

“This makes absolutely no sense,” Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone tweeted Thursday, in response to the announcement from Baker. “MA has the 3rd highest COVID death rate in the nation & more contagious variants are taking over. Trying to make sure the Super Bowl doesn’t become the next superspreader. Need to give vaccines time to do their job.”

Curtatone wrote that the “science says drive incidence low in order to stamp out the disease, but MA keeps giving it new chances to breed whenever there’s a slight downtick. We’re effectively waterboarding our health system. Every time it begins to catch its breath, we flood it again.”

He urged officials to give “vaccines a chance to drive the incidence rates lower. MA has had a slow rollout. Should have a larger % of our senior population & essential workers vaccinated before we start throwing open the doors. Show some patience.”

Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, took a rosier view of the higher capacity limits Thursday. He told the Globe his group has been lobbying the Baker administration to lift the caps, particularly with Valentine’s Day in mind.

“The details in these occupancy limitation orders frankly matter less than the messaging it indicates, that things are getting better, people are getting the [vaccination] shots,” Hurst said. “It’s more the overall messaging to consumers that things are getting better.”

