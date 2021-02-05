Super Bowl commercials would be better if these Rhode Islanders were crafting them

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m picking the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, tails on the coin toss, and Travis Kelce for MVP. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 117,291 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 496 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.8 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 19.6 percent. The state announced 11 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,208. There were 290 people in the hospital, and 79,040 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Advertisement

The good news about not having to attend a Super Bowl party this year (seriously, don’t be the worst) is we’ll all have plenty of time to focus on the most important part of the game: the commercials.

Rather than wait for Sunday, I asked five of Rhode Island’s top advertising pros to pitch their own commercials for the big game, and they delivered in a big way.

Jon Duffy

Agency: Duffy & Shanley

Client: The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhARMA)

The pitch: The entire spot is just lame, ordinary living rooms and regular, uninterested people watching TV together. Small families. No more than four people. Sometimes one or two. They’re mostly just watching TV. They look, disappointingly, at their food, and occasionally look over at one another with a resigned smile at best, disdain at worst.

Then comes a voice over. “Your Super Bowl party sucks. Look at you. Sitting in the same place, watching the same overused TV. Eating the same food with the same people you’ve been stuck with for almost a year now. Yeah, your Super Bowl party sucks… Thank you. You keep doing your job, we’ll keep doing ours. And next year will be the best and biggest Super Bowl party you have ever attended.”

Advertisement

Steve Rosa and Mary Sadlier

Agency: (add)ventures

Client: TB12

The pitch: Viewers think explorer Juan Ponce De Leon is searching Florida to find the Fountain of Youth. Hi-speed time-lapse glimpses of his journey ends with jarring stop. A camera focuses to show Tom Brady in an explorer costume from the 1500s above waist, and football pants below. Tom is in front of the TB12 facility in Tampa, AKA the Fountain of Youth.

Rob Gronkowski exits TB12, sees Tom, stops and asks, “Hey Tommy, how was the commute?” Brady deadpans, “The usual.” As Tom begins to enter, Gronk yells, “Oh yeah, wish Giselle a happy 99th birthday!” The spot ends with a goat walking past. “TB12: Find your Fountain of Youth.”

Dante Bellini

Agency: Hooligan Film Productions

The client: Angelo’s Civita Farnese

The pitch: It begins with a drone shot of a desolate Providence. A stray car here and there. Dark. Dreary. Traffic lights sway in the wind. Morose music and wind special effects. Federal Hill is empty. The further your go down Atwells Avenue, the worse it gets. But then we see something. The Angelo’s sign is blazing with light. We fly through the window. There is only one diner. Sitting in the middle of the dining room. Face hidden by the Boston Globe. As we get close, the paper comes down and we see M. Charles Bakst. He smiles and eats a forkful of spaghetti. The message: “The world may end, but Angelo’s will still be cooking.”

Advertisement

Evan England

Agency: Nail

The client: GameStop

Begin with America’s treasure, Mr. Tom Hanks, walking through a vast wheat field and holding a Super Mario game cartridge. Tom looks directly into the camera and says: “We have always been there for you. We’ve been there since you were a n00b, barely old enough to pick up a joystick, to the moment you became a true gamer. We were even there for you when no one else was, especially that Susie Schumaker who stood you up at prom.”

The spot continues: “Now it’s time for you to be there for us. We need your help to defeat the dreaded hedge fund managers by unlocking the next level: THE STOCK MARKET. So put grandma’s birthday checks to work by trading our stock in real time and take the gut-wrenching ride from $17 a share to $350 and back down to $100 the next day. I can guarantee you this will be the most heart-pounding game you’ve ever played.”

Then Tom walks out of frame and we then see the GameStop logo appear on screen with the new tagline: “GameStop, where the GME never stops.”

Michael Masseur (and team)

Agency: RDW

Client: Moderna

The pitch: The spot opens with a series of short scenes, accompanied by inspirational music, where frontline workers are being approached by someone off camera. Their reactions convey hesitation and curiosity. Interspersed are art cards acknowledging the realities of frontline workers since the pandemic started followed by a brief explanation that Moderna has partnered with airlines to surprise these people with flights to anywhere in the world as a thank you for fighting to keep us safe.

Advertisement

The spot wraps with a final art card that reads something like, “Brighter days are on the horizon. Thank you for helping us get there.”

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My latest: Governor Gina Raimondo accomplished many of her goals for rebooting Rhode Island’s economy over the last six years, but she’s leaving office with one notable miss on her record: the “Superman” building. Read more.

⚓ When will Raimondo be confirmed to be President Joe Biden’s Commerce secretary? That’s still unclear, and US Senator Ted Cruz has placed a 30-hour block on the vote, which could keep her in Rhode Island for several more weeks. Read more.

⚓ If you’ve ever wondered what it might be like to live in a hotel, you should go back to college. Read more.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick reports that a Smithfield family was left reeling recently after racist graffiti was found spray-painted on a bridge along a popular walking trail in Smithfield, and now it finds itself at the center of the discussion about how the town can best respond. Read more.

⚓ Gyms, restaurants, offices spaces, indoor recreational facilities and office spaces will have fewer COVID-19 restrictions starting today. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent a round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Andy Moffit (52), Erica Ponte (30), Bill Kerwin (65), Jim Cenerini, Tim Groves, Tom Boucher (50), Emma Boucher (20), Obed Papp, Alisha Pina, Ryan Conaty, Katherine Chu, Helen Woodhouse, Cal McKiernan, Cameron Cianciolo (23), Krissy Jones, Tatum Jones, Andrew Wheaton (13), Shamus Hayes (9), Deb Gliottone, Corey Lewis, James Truslow, VI (21), Grace Truslow (18), Melisa Saucedo (36), Charles Leduc, Kenny King (19), and Jim Doherty (66).

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell looks at how former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown is a factor in President Biden’s first 100 days in office. Read more.

⚓ Business: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Governor Charlie Baker’s administration is increasing the temporary capacity limits for a variety of businesses such as restaurants, stores, and gyms. Read more.

⚓ Ideas: David Scharfenberg explains how a little-noticed group of government-funded researchers is developing a clever inoculation against the disinformation and violence threatening American democracy. Read more.

⚓ Economy: Even as the air rushes out of the GameStop bubble, regulators are trying to piece together what happened — and whether any securities laws were violated. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The state’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee meets this morning.

⚓ The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation meets at noon today to consider a $50-million incentive package for a proposed professional soccer stadium in Pawtucket.

⚓ Northeastern University student and Rhode Islander Jacob Wallack has advanced to the final four of world’s biggest “Madden” tournament. Everything will be settled tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. You can watch here.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.