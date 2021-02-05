Things have been difficult. But some are cherishing the bright spots amid the pandemic where they can

“We’ve been going to the movies ever since,” Jeanne said.

“The long drive home during rush hour was getting to her,” recalled Bob. “To break up the monotony, I’d meet her at the Burlington cinema. We started the tradition then, just to ease the pain of travel.”

Jeanne and Bob Naper began seeing movies together in earnest about 35 years ago, when the Canton couple got married. They’d convene at a Cineplex that was on Jeanne’s way home from work, and spend a couple of hours together in the theater’s soft glow.

Although fewer theatrical films have been released recently due to the pandemic, it hasn’t slowed the couple down. In the past year, the Napers, both in their late 70s, have seen dozens of daytime movies together, sometimes three in a week.

And there’s been an added perk: the theaters are almost always empty, giving the couple the entire place to themselves.

“You can talk out loud, you can make comments, you can tickle each other — whatever,” Robert said. “When the pandemic’s over, we’ll never be able to do it again.”

“We will be so happy to have COVID not exist,” Jeanne added.. “But it will be a shame to have to reserve seats.”

In a grueling year filled with loss, it may seem trivial. But for the Napers, the shared moments in the theater, just the two of them, have been a blessing — a rare gift during a terrible time. Like many of us, they’ve sought sources of comfort or inspiration to guide them through the pandemic.

From life-changing career decisions, to repurposing professional expertise, starting fund-raisers for those in need, or strengthening bonds with friends and family, people have discovered opportunity in crisis, flickers of light in dark days.

They can be found almost anywhere, if you look closely.

During his State of the Commonwealth speech last month, Governor Charlie Baker said he had been heartened by people’s resilience and kindness.

“If there is a silver lining in all this,” he said, “it’s how organizations and individuals from every corner of Massachusetts stepped up to confront the pandemic and care for each other. These heroes are the most beautiful part of this most difficult experience.”

For some, these bright spots have occurred at a microscopic level; personal joys that otherwise may not have presented themselves.

Maia Gil’Adí, an assistant English professor at University of Massachusetts Lowell, said when in-person graduation ceremonies were canceled last year, she decided to send a handwritten letter to a former student to wish him well. Doing so virtually didn’t feel like enough.

The student, who had flourished at school, later replied in a letter of his own, sparking a months-long correspondence that’s offered a refreshing change of pace from our hyper-digital lives.

“In a moment in which everything is on the computer — family meetings, holidays, all of these things — it felt really special to get this physical piece of mail,” said Gil’Adí, who before this hadn’t written a letter in years. “Even though the world seems to have stood still in a lot of ways, there are still these moments of joy.”

Lots of people have picked up “quarantine hobbies” during the pandemic, and one place many have found fulfillment is in the kitchen. When the first COVID-19 cases led to home confinement, baking and trying out new recipes became a favored pastime for people looking to occupy their time.

It’s what led to Jayda and Jenay Israel, two sisters from Randolph, to open what’s become a popular chocolate-covered strawberry and “hot chocolate bomb” business from home.

Jayda, 20, who is studying forensic science at the University of New Haven, said she was bored online during her fall semester when she came across a company in California on Instagram that was making fruits decorated with colorful chocolate patterns and designs. She wanted to order some but they were too far away. When she relayed her dismay to Jenay, her older sister replied, “Why don’t you make your own?”

“I sat on it for a little bit and then was like, ‘You know what? It doesn’t hurt to look into it,’” she said. “So I started looking into it and thought, ‘I could do this.’”

Fast forward to November, and the sisters were making custom orders for people hoping to add creative confections to their holidays. The business, called Berries by EtuJe, has continued to grow. At the same time, it’s become a family affair that’s included help from their mother, who used to own a flower shop.

“We were really blown away by the orders coming in and the support we were getting,” said Jenay, 25, who moved home from Atlanta to build on the company’s momentum. “We have always been a tight-knit family, but I feel like this has solidified our bonds in a way. On top of that, I haven’t lived at home since I was 17, so Mom is definitely loving the fact that I’m back.”

Melissa Sepulveda, who lives in Marion, also found hope through food.

In 2019, the professional photographer was diagnosed with breast cancer, and a few months later, her mother died. After such a difficult year, she planned to take on 2020 with a fresh perspective. In January, she started baking bread at home, a nod to her Italian roots. When the pandemic hit, throwing her photo business into a tailspin, baked goods suddenly became her focus.

She started small, cooking up bread that at first she gave away. But people loved it, so she decided to start selling it in small batches. The arc from dough to table soothed her.

“I feel like it was a little ray of sunshine in such a dark spot,” she said. “People felt comfortable to come to my driveway and pick up their bread and they felt like they were cared for, and I felt like I was caring for them.”

The first week she sold eight loaves. The second week, her orders tripled. By the third week, they tripled again. Then local stores wanted it on their shelves. Now, she’s gone from a photographer who likes to bake to a baker who likes photography.

Her business, Forno Bakery, is subleasing space at a small cafe in Marion. A neighbor gave her a professional-grade oven. People call her the “bread lady” when they see her in town, and she’s now making between 200 and 300 products each week.

“I think that everything happens for a reason,” said Sepulveda, who beat the cancer. “As horrible as my story started out, I feel like there is so much joy, and so much good, and so much to look forward to.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.