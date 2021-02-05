This Valentine’s Day, a chance to celebrate togetherness at home

Last year, the couple — married since 2017 — shared a leisurely dinner at a historic restaurant in Ipswich. This year, Andy already has ordered the flowers, but he and Ricky are planning a romantic evening where they have been for most of the past year: at home.

“If Valentine’s Day fell midweek, I sometimes would forget about it,” admitted Ricky, who is dean of curriculum, instruction, and student engagement at the High School Learning Center in Lawrence. “I remember coming home, finding he bought me flowers, and realizing it was Valentine’s Day.”

Before the pandemic struck last spring, Rikelma “Ricky” and Andres “Andy” Vargas, both 27 and living in Haverhill, had to coordinate demanding work schedules to spend time together on Feb. 14.

“Since the pandemic, togetherness has taken on a whole new meaning. We both have been working from home for most of the time since March,” said Andy, who is state representative for the Third Essex District. “Being together 24/7 has been surprisingly great. Recently we added a puppy named Merengue to our family.”

Valentine’s Day may be more subdued this year, but with a little creativity, couples are finding ways to make it more romantic than ever.

“In past years, I would buy my wife tickets to a play or concert and take her out to a nice restaurant for dinner,” recalled Andrew Orel, 61, of Mansfield. “Well that’s not possible this year, but I have a few surprises in mind.”

Orel, a retired mailman, and his, wife Lori, have been a couple for 35 years and married for 32 years. A self-proclaimed “romantic,” Orel took the pandemic-mandated limitations of this year as inspiration to be creative.

Lori still works part time and Andrew has been busy preparing for their Valentine’s celebration when she is at work.

“Without the Patriots in the playoffs, I have had more time to plan for the holiday,” said the Gillette Stadium season-ticket holder. “I am making her a Valentine’s Day card this year. It may not be as professional as the ones from the store, but it will be very personal, colorful, and include candy.”

Orel also has a holiday-themed dinner planned for Lori.

“I am making her a heart-shape’s Valentine’s Day pizza from scratch, with my own sauce and dough,” he explained. “I don’t have any cows, so I can’t make my own cheese.”

To complete his holiday plan, Orel has purchased a small gift and will create a bouquet of greens out of what he can forage in the woods near their home.

In the basement of Andrew Orel’s Mansfield home, Pez candy dispensers line the wall. In a non-pandemic year he would take his wife Lori to dinner for Valentine’s Day. This year he is making her a heart-shaped pizza and a Valentine’s Day card that will be “very personal, colorful, and include candy.” David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Valentine’s Day will be a romantic and family occasion for Breda Shernan, 67, and Howard “Howie” Levine, 79, of Natick. Parents of five and grandparents of eight, they met in 1993 and married in 1998. Both had been married before.

“We know each other so well,” said Levine. “Our relationship is based on trust.”

“Howie is my best friend,” proclaimed Shernan. “One of our favorite things is to just sit and read side by side.”

Levine knows that his wife does not like surprises, so he has ordered long-stem red roses for her, as he has for the last 20-plus Valentine’s Days.

Both have faced serious health problems, putting them at greater risk from COVID-19 complications.

“Normally, we go away for a vacation, go to the theater, and we enjoy antiquing together,” said Levine. “This year we haven’t gone anywhere.”

An unexpected bonus of the pandemic has been that their daughter, Ali Monchick, and her 21-month-old daughter Sydney have been living with them. Monchick, a California music professor, was on a sabbatical and traveling between the East Coast and Europe when the pandemic hit. She went to her parents’ home with plans to return to the West Coast in July 2020. However, once her university switched to teaching remotely, it made more sense for her and Sydney to remain in Natick.

“Sydney has enriched our lives, even as our day-to-day lives have changed,” said Levine.

“She adores her zayde [grandfather],” added Shernan.

The couple will spend the first part of Valentine’s Day baking and decorating holiday cupcakes with Sydney. In the afternoon, the two will take a road trip.

“Our favorite place is Woodman’s in Essex,” said Shernan. “We will order takeout and eat in our car. If I am sitting next to Howie, eating onion rings, and gazing out at the ocean, everything else in the world won’t matter.”

At their home in Haverhill, Ricky and Andy Vargas have developed a routine during the pandemic where they share meals while balancing multiple and sometimes dueling Zoom meetings throughout the day.

Most days, Ricky makes lunch and Andy makes dinner, but for Valentine’s Day the couple will order takeout from a favorite restaurant: Keon’s Bistro in downtown Haverhill.

“Due to COVID-19, there’s an urgent need to support our local business,” said Andy. “We will walk over to Keon’s and pick up lamb lollipop chops, filet mignon, and cider-glazed pork chops.”

“We may head to Petco for a Valentine’s Day treat for Merengue,” added Andy. “Otherwise, it will just be extra snuggles and treats.”

After dinner, Andy said, the couple — and likely Merengue — plan to spend a quiet evening “getting cozy on the couch and streaming the movie ‘One Night in Miami.’”

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.