While Tom Brady is on the field in Florida on Sunday, snow will be falling in Mass.

There were signs of a possible snowstorm for Sunday very early this week and then it looked like it might go out to sea. Now it appears more likely that we are going to get accumulating snow and the plow folks are going to be out working as Tom Brady is doing his thing on the field on Sunday night.

Things are going to continue to be active for the next couple of weeks and I think we should be mentally prepared for periods of cold and wintery precipitation for the next couple of weeks.

We haven’t seen a lot of sunshine the past few days and the gloomy weather makes this time of the year a little harder to take. There was some melting Friday, but whatever we lose we are likely going to replace — and then some.

It will be cold enough on Sunday for snow across much of the area. NOAA

This is a somewhat fast-moving system, but has enough moisture with it that snow is going to pile up. The track of the storm still can fluctuate.

If it comes even farther west we’re going to be looking at a rain-snow situation across Southeastern Massachusetts. However, if it stays on its present track, most areas should see all snow. The snow will be heavy and wet south of Boston and should be lighter in texture farther inland.

The way I see it right now, there could be anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow across Cape Cod with similar amounts in the city of Boston as well. North and west of there will see less accumulation, with it decreasing to an inch or so in central New England. This storm hasn’t really developed yet and as new computer guidance arrives overnight and again midday Saturday I expect those snow bands to shift.

The snow could come down at nearly 1 inch per hour during the height of the storm making for slow travel conditions. It should begin to fall mid-morning on Sunday and end between 7:00 and 10:00 p.m., meaning that those of you who are plow operators will likely end up working during the Super Bowl. There won’t be a lot of wind although gusts along the coastline will cause some drifting. The graph below shows how several different models are forecasting the timing of the snow around Boston. Notice the quick spike during the morning Sunday and then a drop off in the evening.

The snow could come down at nearly 1 inch per hour during the height of the storm. NOAA

The storm will quickly pull away Sunday night as it becomes an intense storm in eastern Canada. Temperatures look to be on the colder side of average but not excessively so for this time of year. The beginning of next week there may be some more storminess as well.