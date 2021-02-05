Woman charged with leading Rhode Island police on low-speed chase in a stolen Boston Fire Department pickup truck

A Quincy woman allegedly stole a Boston Fire Department pickup truck from the Moon Island fire academy Thursday and then drove it some 60 miles into Rhode Island where she led police on a low-speed chase before being arrested.

Around 6:38 p.m., motorists alerted police in Coventry, RI about the red and white pickup truck travelling on Route 3 on one of the vehicle’s rims, police said in a statement.

When Coventry police tried to pull the pickup truck over, the driver continued to drive the truck at a low rate of speed into the town of Warwick and through several neighboring communities before it came to a stop in the town of East Greenwich, the release said.