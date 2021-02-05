Woman charged with leading Rhode Island police on low-speed chase in a stolen Boston Fire Department pickup truck

A Quincy woman allegedly stole a Boston Fire Department pickup truck from the Moon Island fire academy Thursday and then drove it some 60 miles into Rhode Island where she led police on a low-speed chase before being arrested.
Around 6:38 p.m., motorists alerted police in Coventry, RI about the red and white pickup truck travelling on Route 3 on one of the vehicle’s rims, police said in a statement.
When Coventry police tried to pull the pickup truck over, the driver continued to drive the truck at a low rate of speed into the town of Warwick and through several neighboring communities before it came to a stop in the town of East Greenwich, the release said.
The driver, Alina Dunham, 20, of Quincy, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving/eluding police, obstructing an officer in execution of duty, operating with a suspended license, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer.
The pickup truck was allegedly stolen from the firefighting academy in Quincy on Thursday, police said in the release.
Police said alcohol did not appear to be involved in the incident, and there were no reported injuries.
Dunham is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, police said.
