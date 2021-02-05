fb-pixel Skip to main content

Biden using Defense Production Act to boost supply of vaccine, testing kits, gloves, official says

By Associated PressUpdated February 5, 2021, 50 minutes ago
Vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
Vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Joe Biden is using the Defense Production Act to help bolster vaccine production, at-home coronavirus testing kits and surgical gloves.

Tim Manning, the White House’s COVID-19 supply coordinator, says the administration will help Pfizer clear a bottleneck around capabilities with vaccine production by giving the drugmaker first priority to needed supplies.

Manning says the U.S. is also investing in six manufacturers to develop at-home and point-of-care tests for the coronavirus, with the goal of producing 60 million tests by the end of the summer.

Manning says, “The country is well behind where we need to be in testing,” and the new contracts will help boost supply.

Manning expects the nation will produce more than 1 billion gloves a month by the end of the year.

