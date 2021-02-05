Mass. reports 2,982 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 74 new deaths

The state’s second surge appears to be subsiding. Cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and other metrics have been headed downward. But officials are concerned about a possible resurgence due to the arrival of new fast-spreading coronavirus variants. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that seven cases caused by variants have been detected so far in the state.

The department also reported 74 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,563.

The Massachusetts Department of Health reported 2,982 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 510,148. The seven-day average was 2,644.

The DPH said 59,934 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,503 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 127,468 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 14.08 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,366 people, bringing that total to 491,939.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.16 percent.

The department said the rate would be 5.1 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

Meanwhile, in Amherst, the University of Massachusetts said it was tightening restrictions after a sudden rise of cases was detected during the first three days of the spring semester. The university said undergraduates were “not following social distancing and mask protocols in social or residential settings, both on and off campus.”

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.