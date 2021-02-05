Massachusetts to begin vaccination public awareness campaign with a pre-Super Bowl ad

The new campaign, called “Trust the Facts. Get the Vax,” will start with an ad that will air locally before the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it will continue to hit airwaves across the state over the next five months. It will consist of ads featuring a diverse group of doctors of different ethnicities, races, and from different parts of the state who will explain why the vaccine is important, safe, and effective, Baker said.

Massachusetts is kicking off a new $2.5 million public awareness campaign in an effort to communicate to residents of color, who studies have shown are more skeptical about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, that the shots are safe and effective, Governor Charlie Baker said Friday.

Research has shown Black and Latino residents are more hesitant than white people when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine because of longstanding distrust of the government on health care matters, likely stemming from institutional racism.

While planning the campaign, the state conducted a survey of over 1,000 Massachusetts residents and oversampled people of color and communities that have been hit hardest by the virus, Baker said.

The survey showed that 47 percent of those surveyed were confident in the vaccine and eager to get it, but 53 percent had concerns “that ranged from taking a ‘wait-and-see approach’ to more hesitant,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said.

It found that communities of color and people of lower socioeconomic status were disproportionately represented in the majority who expressed some hesitancy, while the 47 percent of people were predominantly white and more affluent. The survey also showed that health care providers were the most trusted sources of information about the vaccine.

“We recognize that ensuring access [to the vaccine] isn’t enough,” Baker said. “We need to reach out to people in these communities who may be hesitant about the vaccination. And we understand that some may be distrustful of the medical system or have questions and concerns about the vaccine.”

The ads will air on TV in English and Spanish, multilingual radio stations, search ads, paid social media, and print ads in English and Spanish. Animated videos will start next week on TV and social media platforms in 10 different languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Cape Verdean Creole, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, Russian, Arabic, Albanian, and traditional and simplified Chinese. An American Sign Language version will also be available on the state’s website, Baker said.

