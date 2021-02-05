Patchwork of rules creates opportunity for vaccine hunters willing to cross state lines

These are just a few of the people who are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations earlier by leaving their primary residence for another state, taking advantage of a crazy-quilt system that lets each state set its own rules for who is eligible to be vaccinated. Though the inter-state differences have sparked confusion, they’ve also triggered plenty of border-hopping by determined vaccine hunters.

Funeral directors who live in Massachusetts, but work in New Hampshire. Dental workers who commute to offices in Massachusetts from their homes in Rhode Island. Snowbirds who live here in the fair weather, but retreat to homes in Florida and California in winter.

“It’s so discombobulated,” said Robert Marggraf, a funeral director in New Hampshire, describing the uneven rules from state to state.

Marggraf was able to secure a shot on Jan. 7 in New Hampshire for his 83-year-old father who lives in Methuen because his father works part time as an embalmer at a funeral home in Salem, N.H.

“We kept looking and searching for information in Massachusetts, but it was like tumbleweeds blowing in the wind,” Marggraf said. His father was able to get a shot nearly a month before others 75 and older in Massachusetts, who weren’t eligible until Feb. 1.

Funeral workers in New Hampshire became eligible for shots in late December. But those who work in Massachusetts won’t get their turn for several more weeks in the state’s complex priority system that places them behind teachers, transportation workers, and those who toil in grocery stores.

Dental leaders in Rhode Island tell a similar tale, noting younger colleagues who’ve been booking vaccination appointments at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Unlike Massachusetts, Rhode Island’s system prioritizes not only by industry, but also by age groups within certain fields. Right now, dental workers under age 40 are still shut out in Rhode Island, but can get shots in Massachusetts.

“It is very chaotic,” said John Kiang, president-elect of the Rhode Island Dental Association. “And it’s kind of shocking.”

It’s unclear how many people have crossed state lines for their vaccinations, but stories abound of people traveling far and wide for a shot. One 84-year-old Washington state native told a local TV station there he drove more than a thousand miles from Oklahoma because he didn’t qualify where he lived. And Florida recently tightened its rules, allowing only residents and those who live there part time, after a backlash about out-of-staters flooding in for vaccines.

State officials often give the impression that COVID vaccinations are just for their residents, but, in fact, the Massachusetts vaccination program is intended for people who work or study in the state as well, according to a sign-up site. Rhode Island also allows nonresidents who are employed in the state to get shots, if they are in fields deemed essential in the state’s current rollout.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in December issued general recommendations for state rollout plans, but left it to individual states to make the final decisions, leading to the current patchwork. The Trump administration added to the confusion during its closing days when Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar suddenly changed the federal recommendations. He suggested states lower the eligibility age for immediate vaccinations from 75 to 65, injecting turmoil into already tenuous state plans.

At least 35 states then revamped their plans and allowed 65-year-olds to get shots. But Massachusetts waited, and only more recently pushed 65-year-olds up the priority list. Their turn is expected later this month. The change exacerbated a nationwide scramble, especially for snowbirds who recently landed in warmer climes.

“Because the federal government decided to let states decide, we have these incredibly complicated systems,” said Jen Kates, a senior vice president and global health policy director at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Kates, who is monitoring state plans nationwide, said some have imposed residency requirements for a vaccine, closing down out-of-staters, because the federal government is allocating a severely limited supply based on each state’s population.

Thomas Ackerman found that out firsthand. The 66-year-old Lynnfield resident almost snared a shot in New Hampshire, but lost out under an 11th-hour change in residency requirements. Ackerman, who owns a second home in New Hampshire’s ski country, had been eligible to get his shot in the Granite State when he signed up Jan. 22. He even received a confirmation saying he would be notified within five days to schedule an appointment.

“I thought ‘This is great,’” Ackerman said. “I live in Massachusetts with world-class health institutions, and yet I’m going to get it in rinky-dink New Hampshire before I qualify in Massachusetts.”

But a few days later, the rules changed in New Hampshire. Owning property suddenly didn’t count. Only permanent residents, or those who work in New Hampshire and are in a priority group, are eligible. Now Ackerman is back waiting for Massachusetts.

“This patchwork, where you can get vaccinated at one time in one place, and somewhere else at another time, it’s not a successful approach to combating a pandemic,” Kates said.

Indeed, most Americans are dissatisfied with the vaccine rollout so far. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that six in 10 Americans think their state government is doing a “fair” or “poor” job of distributing the vaccine to people in their state.

But not everyone is dissatisfied, especially people like Lynda Houston who basically stumbled into vaccine rules that worked in their favor.

Houston, 73, and her partner normally winter in Mexico, but the Boston couple decided a year ago to shake things up, and signed on to a three-month rental in San Diego instead. Shortly after they arrived in early January, California changed its rules, making those over 65 eligible.

A health care-savvy friend there shared a tip about some local pharmacies with leftover doses each day, and suggested they get on a waiting list. A couple days later, on Jan. 20, Houston and her partner got their first shots.

“It’s almost embarrassing to be so lucky,” Houston said. “All the people we are friends with in Massachusetts are freaking out because they can’t get it, and we are younger than them.”

Nanci Keller, 72, and her husband finalized their Florida winter rental in October with a non-refundable payment, when no vaccine plans had yet been released. They assumed they would miss out until they returned to Massachusetts in April.

But in late December, days before the Southborough couple’s scheduled arrival, Florida’s governor opened eligibility to those 65 and over, including snowbirds like them.

“It was a roll of the dice for us, although once we got here and the vaccine was available, we were dedicated to getting it because my husband is 82, and we are in a high rise building with much more communal living,” Keller said.

Amid a frenzy of people lining up for hours, Keller said it took them 10 days to secure their first shots Jan. 17, which was before the state clamped down on eligibility. They’re slated for their second dose on Sunday.

“I can’t understand why the vaccine priority plans have not been more unified across states,” Keller said. “That would have been a lot easier for people to deal with.”

































