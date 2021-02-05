These 11 Republicans bucked party lines, voting to toss Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees

Here are the 11 Republicans who voted to remove Greene from her assignments.

Nearly all House Republicans voted against tossing Greene from both committees, but 11 lawmakers from the GOP bucked party lines and joined all 219 Democrats in backing the unprecedented resolution.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from her roles on the Budget panel and the Education and Labor Committee Thursday after House lawmakers voted 230-199 to oust the Republican congresswoman as reports of her inflammatory commentary pushing hateful and violent conspiracy theories came to light over the past month.

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois : Kinzinger has served on the House of Representatives for six terms. He was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump last month.

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania: Fitzpatrick was elected to Congress in 2016. He recently cosponsored a bill to protect an Arctic National Refuge in Alaska.

John Katko of New Yor k: Katko was elected to Congress in 2014. He was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

Fred Upton of Michigan: Upton was first elected to Congress in 1986. He was also one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

Chris Jacobs of New York: Jacobs was sworn into Congress in July 2020.

Young Kim of California: Kim was elected in November 2020, and was sworn in last month. In a statement, Kim further condemned Greene's actions, and said conspiracy theories and threats "should never be part of our political discourse. This should not be tolerated by either party."

Chris Smith of New Jersey: Smith was first elected to Congress in 1980.

Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida: Salazar was elected to Congress in November 2020 and was sworn in last month. She flipped the district in her state. In a statement, Salazar said voting against a member of her own party is "never easy," but that members of Congress must be held to the same high standard, and that "from now on," she will hold every Democrat to this "new standard that they have created."

Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida: Diaz-Balart was first elected to Congress in 2002. In a thread on Twitter, Diaz-Balart reiterated his condemnation for Greene's comments, but said he believes there are other members of Congress who should be removed from their committee assignments, including Representative Ilhan Omar for her anti-Semitic remarks about Israel, for which she has apologized

Nicole Malliotakis of New York: Malliotakis was elected to Congress in the 2020 primaries and was sworn in last month after flipping her New York district. In a statement, Malliotakis called Greene's past comments "deeply disturbing and extraordinarily offensive" and said she fully condemned such remarks, regardless of which side of the aisle they come from. She said she awaits a resolution from Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove Representative Eric Swalwell from his role on the House Intelligence Committee for his "ties to a suspected Chinese Spy," as well as removing Omar from the House of Foreign Affairs, citing her "shameful anti-Semitic comments."

Carlos Gimenez of Florida: Gimenez, former mayor of Miami-Dade County, won his Florida seat in the 2020 primaries, and was sworn-in last month. Gimenez released a statement on his decision to oust Greene from her roles, saying "too often members of Congress are let off the hook when deeply hurtful comments are swept under the rug for the sake of political expedience." Gimenez also urged Pelosi to review "violence-invoking" comments made by House Democrats.

Thursday’s fight was the latest instance of conspiracy theories becoming pitched as political battles, an increasingly familiar occurrence during Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump will face a Senate impeachment trial next week for inciting insurrection with his false narrative of a stolen election, which led to the deadly Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Though Trump left the White House two weeks ago, his devoted followers are numerous among the party’s voters, and he and Greene are allies.

Of the 11 House Republicans who voted for Greene’s removal, three voted for Trump’s impeachment last month. Representatives Kinzinger, Upton, and Katko voted to impeach Trump for his incitement of the insurrection, as well as voted for Greene’s removal from both committees.

Representatives Liz Cheney, Tom Rice, Dan Newhouse, Anthony Gonzalez, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Peter Meijer, and David Valadao all voted for Trump’s impeachment, but did not vote in favor of Greene’s removal from her committee roles.

The calculation points to a complicated political moment for Republicans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, for example, hopes that GOP victories in 2022 will make him speaker, but Republicans could undermine that scenario by alienating Trump’s and Greene’s supporters. McCarthy took no action to punish Greene, saying her past comments “do not represent the views of my party.”

House Republicans on Wednesday also voted to stand by Representative Cheney as their No. 3 leader in a secret ballot vote following calls from hard-right conservatives to remove her from leadership after she voted to impeach Trump.

The House resolution punishing Greene, which was brought forward by Democrats Wednesday, was barely over a page long. It said House rules require lawmakers’ behavior to “reflect credibly” on the chamber and said Greene should be removed “in light of conduct she has exhibited.”

Committee assignments are crucial for lawmakers for shaping legislation affecting their districts, creating a national reputation, and raising campaign contributions. Even social media stars like Greene could find it hard to define themselves without the spotlights that committees provide.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

