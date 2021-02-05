These 11 Republicans bucked party lines, voting to toss Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees

Here are the 11 Republicans who voted to remove Greene from her assignments.

Nearly all House Republicans voted against tossing Greene from both committees, but 11 lawmakers from the GOP bucked party lines and joined all 219 Democrats in backing the unprecedented resolution.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from her roles on the Education and Labor Committee and Budget panel Thursday after House lawmakers voted 230-199 to oust the Republican congresswoman as reports of her inflammatory commentary pushing hateful and violent conspiracy theories came to light over the past month.

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

John Katko of New York

Fred Upton of Michigan

Nicole Malliotakis of New York

Carlos Gimenez of Florida

Chris Jacobs of New York

Young Kim of California

Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida

Chris Smith of New Jersey

Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida

Thursday’s fight was the latest instance of conspiracy theories becoming pitched as political battles, an increasingly familiar occurrence during Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump will face a Senate trial next week for his House impeachment for inciting insurrection with his false narrative of a stolen election that led to the deadly Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

Though Trump left the White House two weeks ago, his devoted followers are numerous among the party’s voters, and he and Greene are allies.

Out of the eleven House Republicans who voted for Greene’s removal, three also voted for Trump’s impeachment last month. Representatives Kinzinger, Upton, and Katko voted to impeach Trump for his incitement of insurrection, and also voted for Greene’s removal from both committees.

Representatives Liz Cheney, Tom Rice, Dan Newhouse, Anthony Gonzalez, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Peter Meijer, and David Valadao all voted for Trump’s impeachment, but did not vote in favor of Greene’s removal from her committee roles.

The calculation points to a complicated political moment for Republicans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, for example, hopes that GOP victories in 2022 will make him speaker, but Republicans could undermine that scenario by alienating Trump’s and Greene’s supporters. McCarthy took no action to punish Greene, saying her past comments “do not represent the views of my party.”

House Republicans on Wednesday also voted to stand by Representative Cheney as their No. 3 leader in a secret-ballot vote following calls from hard-right conservatives to remove her from leadership after she voted to impeach Trump.

The House resolution punishing Greene, which was brought forward by Democrats Wednesday, was barely over a page. It said House rules require lawmakers’ behavior to “reflect credibly” on the chamber and said Greene should be removed “in light of conduct she has exhibited.”

Committee assignments are crucial for lawmakers for shaping legislation affecting their districts, creating a national reputation, and raising campaign contributions. Even social media stars like Greene could find it harder to define themselves without the spotlights that committees provide.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

